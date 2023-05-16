1-and-1 free throws to be eliminated at the high school level next season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One-and-ones are done in high school basketball. High school basketball teams now will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus” instead of having to make the first free throw to get a second after seven fouls. Rules changes for next school year were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations’ basketball rules committee, then by its board of directors. In addition to awarding two foul shots for all common fouls, teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in each quarter and team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter.

