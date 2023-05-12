0.002-second margin of victory stands test of time as Craven, Busch recall 2003 Darlington thriller

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Ricky Craven came away with much more than a NASCAR victory at one of the series’ most respected tracks 20 years ago. He also earned a lifelong friend in runner up Kurt Busch and a place in history for the duo’s close finish. Craven and Busch will be honored this weekend at Darlington Raceway at the Goodyear 400 on Sunday. Craven and Busch locked cars out of the final turn with Craven winning by two-thousandths of a second, the closest ending in NASCAR history. There were no post-race punches thrown as both understood the extraordinary finish was something special.

