Noah Lyles competed in the Olympic 200 with COVID and finished 3rd. What we know about his illness

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles said he tested positive for COVID two days before he finished third in the 200-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Thursday night.

Here’s what we know about the timeline of Lyles’ illness:

When did Lyles know he had COVID?

Lyles says he quickly got into quarantine after he had tested positive Tuesday morning. He participated in the 200-meter semifinal on Wednesday, where he finished second. Lyles’ coach afterward said the sprinter was “fine.”

Lyles, who usually always takes an opportunity to talk, did not speak to reporters after the semifinal.

Noah Lyles, of the United States, is treated by medical staff following the men's 200-meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek

The 100-meter champion said he was feeling better as the 200 final approached. He estimated he was about 90-95 percent when the starting gun went off.

“I still wanted to run,” he said after Thursday night’s race. “They said it was possible.”

What happened in his 200-meter race?

Lyles was trailing 200-meter champion Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo as they headed into the homestretch, which is usually where the American puts on a trademark closing finish that has always been the best part of his race. Before this week, he hadn’t lost a 200 since his third-place finish in Tokyo three years ago.

This time, Lyles could not close. Only a desperate push to the line then a collapse onto the purple track.

“To be honest, I knew if I wanted to come out here and win, I had to give everything I had from the get-go,” he said. “I didn’t have any time to save energy. So that was kind of the strategy for today.”

After crossing the line third for the second straight Olympics, Lyles fell to his back and writhed on the ground trying to catch his breath. He got to one knee and stayed there for nearly 30 seconds before getting up, asking for water and getting to the wheelchair.

Why was he allowed to run?

The U.S. track federation released a statement saying it and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee adhered to all Olympic and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“After a thorough medical evaluation, Noah chose to compete tonight,” the statement said. “We respect his decision and will continue to monitor his condition closely.”

Three years ago, at the Tokyo Olympics, a positive COVID test would have put an athlete in immediate isolation, forcing them to a special hotel with no contact with other Olympic participants. Even in 2022 at the Winter Games in China, daily tests and strict isolation measures were automatic. COVID rules have been changed in much of society, including sports, school and work. The USATF says they followed current policies.

France, which once had tight COVID restrictions, no longer has rules for people with the virus, just recommendations to those who test positive to self-isolate.

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that 40 athletes at the Olympics had tested positive for the virus amid growing cases worldwide.

What races does Lyles have left?

Lyles was expected to run the anchor leg of the 4×100 on Friday in what many thought would be a quest for a third gold medal in Paris. He said he would talk to his relay teammates and come to a decision.

“I want to be very honest and transparent, and I’m going to let them make the decision,” Lyles said, describing himself as being at around 90 or 95%.

