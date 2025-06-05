Man to spend 12 years in federal prison for 2024 shooting near Minneapolis mosque

A Shakopee man will be spending more than a decade in federal prison for a 2024 shooting in Minneapolis that happened near a mosque.

Yancy Hall is spending 144 months (12 years) in prison as well as three years of probation for the crime, which happened during a drug trafficking crime according to prosecutors. In addition, Hall is a convicted felon, meaning he was also illegally possessing a firearm.

Authorities say they found three guns, more than $75,000 in cash, fentanyl, cocaine and meth while searching his two apartments and vehicle in October of 2023.

In August of 2024, prosecutors say Hall got into an argument with a mosque congregant who had just left prayer services and shot the congregant and also fired at another congregant.

He was soon caught by authorities, and pleaded guilty in January to both charges.

“Everyone in Minnesota deserves the ability to practice their religion, free from violence and threats of violence. The attack by Hall on two congregants was vicious, violent and unacceptable. I appreciate the hard work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Minneapolis Police Department in bringing Hall to justice,” said Lisa D. Kirkpatrick, the Acting U.S. Attorney.