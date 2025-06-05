Man given probation sentence for role in St. Paul copper wire theft ring

A 43-year-old man will be spending two years on probation in Ramsey County after being convicted of aiding and abetting first-degree property damage.

Court documents show Aye Mae was sentenced in late May to spend 360 days in a Ramsey County Correctional Facility. However, 354 days of that sentence was stayed for two years. He was given six days of credit, and he will instead spend two years on probation and pay a $50 fine.

Mae was also previously charged with one count of aiding and abetting damage or theft of an energy or telecommunications wire as well as one count of aiding and abetting possession of burglary or theft tools, but those two charges were dismissed.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last spring, Mae was one of five people charged for their alleged involvement in a copper wire theft ring that operated in St. Paul. Charging documents stated the group would damage streetlights, take the copper wire and then sell it to area recycling facilities.

Court records note that police asked many of the recycling facilities to stop buying wire with St. Paul markings on the insulation, although the group would sometimes strip the wire from its insulation before selling, as the facilities generally pay more for cleaned wire.