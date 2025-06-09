Man gets over 15 years for gang-related killing in north Minneapolis

A 20-year-old was sentenced in May to serve over 15 years (188 months) for a gang-related killing in north Minneapolis.

Jahon Ronnell Lynch entered a guilty plea in March, but the plea agreement was sealed.

Lynch was convicted on one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. The sentences will all be served at the same time, along with a sentencing for a home invasion in Golden Valley.

20-year-old Antonio Vernon Harper was killed in the shooting.

As previously reported, Lynch and Harper were believed to be members of rival gangs.