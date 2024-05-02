Have A Nice Day Foundation: Minnesota Dad Battling Terminal Cancer Granted ‘Gift of Flight’

The “Have A Nice Day Foundation” granted the gift of flight on Friday to a Minnesota father diagnosed with multiple myeloma. This week doctors told the joyful dad he only has 2-to-6 months to live.

But Mike Faas said terminal cancer isn’t going to stop him from having, what could be, his last big adventure with his Brainerd family.

“I don’t want him to die from cancer, “Mike’s six-year-old daughter Elizabeth said.

“There are definitely a lot of things I wish he could do in the future,” Faas’s 14-year-old daughter Isabella said at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie.

“He knows his time on earth here is short,” Mike’s wife Abigail added, as she described the experience her family of faith is living through.

They called Mike Faas a ‘teacher’. The outgoing, adventurous, funny father said he loves learning and sharing his knowledge and experiences with others.

The “Have A Nice Day Foundation” granted the Faas family the gift of wings before Mike gets his wings.

“It’s going to be something that Mike can show the kids … You can do anything when you’re older, just open your mind and believe in yourself, “Abigail said about Friday’s flying experience.

Mike Faas, said the thing to do through challenges, is to “keep going”.

Friday, marked a little more than a year since the “Have A Nice Day Foundation” started granting wishes. A Minnesota mom founded the nonprofit, because she saw challenges her friends’ families faced when they were diagnosed with cancer and had kids.

The Faas family said it’s grateful for the generosity of friends, neighbor and community members as they navigate this challenging time. You can help the Faas family, too. You can also donate to or volunteer with the “Have a Nice Day Foundation”.