US coach Mauricio Pochettino says ‘We’re going to have the possibility to win the World Cup’

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A third straight loss didn’t prevent Mauricio Pochettino from thinking big.

“We need to believe. We need to compete like today and for sure we’re going to have the possibility to win the World Cup,” the U.S. coach said after the Americans lost their third straight game, wasting an early lead in a 2-1 defeat to Turkey in a friendly on Saturday.

Jack McGlynn scored 59 seconds in for the U.S., which was missing many regulars as Pochettino revamped his roster following a dismal performance at the CONCACAF Nations League final four in March.

Turkey took advantage of a sloppy defense as Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored in a 2-minute, 20-second span midway through the first half.

While the U.S. had 60% possession and outshot Turkey 13-11, the Americans dropped to 5-4 under Pochettino, who took over after first-round elimination at last year’s Copa America led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Gregg Berhalter. They have lost three straight for the second time in a year.

“Today, who is going to tell me, oh, we showed lack of, we showed lack of — lack of what today?” said Pochettino, a 53-year-old from Argentina who coached Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. “The team showed what (it) needed to show. … Playing in this way, they are going to win most of the games.”

Coaching a nation that hasn’t reached the World Cup semifinals since 1930 or the quarterfinals since 2022, Pochettino changed eight starters from the Nations League loss to Canada in March and kept only left back Max Arfsten, winger Diego Luna and forward Patrick Agyemang.

“Some guys that are coming in — and they’re not thinking twice about taking someone on. It’s not playing safe. It’s like, let’s take risks and try to go after this thing,” said midfielder Tyler Adams, who entered at the start of the second half. “I think having fresh faces, guys that aren’t fearless, young guys, that’s going to help us.”

With a year to go before co-hosting the World Cup, the U.S. plays Switzerland on Tuesday at Nashville, Tennessee, in another friendly, then opens the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15.

“I am really sad because I think this group of players are working so hard and I think we deserve (a) better result today,” Pochettino said. “I think we performed well. I think we’re brave enough. I think the attitude was: Go and press, match in every single aspect a team like Turkey that is one of the best teams in the last year in Europe.”

Defender Alex Freeman, a 20-year-old son of former NFL All-Pro receiver Antonio Freeman, started in his U.S. debut. Matt Freese, a starter at Major League Soccer’s New York City, made his debut in goal. Matt Turner, the usual starter since 2022, didn’t play for Crystal Palace after March 1.

Midfielder Quinn Sullivan and defender Nathan Harriel made debuts as 65th-minute substitutes.

McGlynn scored when he ran onto a pass from Malik Tilman, took several touches, cut inside and curled a left-footed shot from just outside the penalty area inside the far post for his second goal in five international appearances. It was the earliest U.S. goal since Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in against Canada during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Turkey tied it in the 24th minute when Freese tapped the ball to Johnny Cardoso, whose pass ricocheted off a leg and past Freese for Güler’s fifth international goal.

Then in the 27th, Miles Robinson tried to clear Oğuz Aydın’s shot and the ball went to Aktürkoğlu, who one-timed a bouncing shot past Freese for his 12th international goal and sixth in eight games.

“Of the goals that we concede, that created a big mess on the team,” Pochettino said.

