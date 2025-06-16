Trump administration offers some details of how it would control US Steel, but union raises concerns

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — President Donald Trump would have unique influence over the operations of U.S. Steel under the terms of the investment being made by Nippon Steel.

Administration officials over the past few days provided additional insight into the “golden share” arrangement that the federal government made as a condition for supporting the partnership. The Pittsburgh-based steel maker and Nippon Steel plan $11 billion in new investments by 2028 after indicating that they plan to move forward in a partnership.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on social media on Saturday how the “golden share” to be held by the president would operate, revealing that the White House is willing to insert itself aggressively into a private company’s affairs even as it has simultaneously pledged to strip away government regulations so businesses can expand.

Under the government’s terms, it would be impossible without Trump’s consent to relocate U.S. Steel’s headquarters from Pittsburgh, change the name of the company, “transfer production or jobs outside the United States,” shutter factories, or reincorporate the business overseas, among other powers held by the president.

Lutnick also said it would require presidential approval to reduce or delay $14 billion in planned investments. That figure is higher than what the companies disclosed on Friday when Trump created a pathway for the investment with an executive order based on the terms of the national security agreement being accepted.

“The Golden Share held by the United States in U.S. Steel has powerful terms that directly benefit and protect America, Pennsylvania, the great steelworkers of U.S. Steel, and U.S. manufacturers that will have massively expanded access to domestically produced steel,” Lutnick posted on X.

The president has the authority to name one of the corporate board’s independent three directors and veto power over the other two choices, according to a person familiar with the terms of the agreement who insisted on anonymity to discuss them. The details of the board structure were first reported by The New York Times.

Still, the full terms remain somewhat unclear.

Nippon Steel has never publicly backed off the idea that it is buying U.S. Steel as a wholly owned subsidiary.

On Sunday, the United Steelworkers, the labor union representing U.S. Steel employees, posted a letter raising questions about the deal forged by Trump, who during his run for the presidency had pledged to block any merger.

The union said it was “disappointed” that Trump “has reversed course” and raised basic questions about the ownership structure of U.S. Steel.

“Neither the government nor the companies have publicly identified what all the terms of the proposed transaction are,” the letter said. “Our labor agreement expires next year, on September 1, 2026, and the USW and its members are prepared to engage the new owners” of U.S. Steel “to obtain a fair contract.”

If Trump has as much control of U.S. Steel as he has claimed, that could put him in the delicate position of negotiating the salary and benefits of unionized steelworkers going into midterm elections.

___

Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.