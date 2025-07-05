MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeast U.S. coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Carolinas. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the affected areas later Saturday.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the storm’s center was located about 105 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles (300 kilometers) south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph) and it was moving north at 3 mph (6 kph).

The hurricane center said the storm’s center was expected to move across the coast of South Carolina late Saturday or early Sunday. Some additional strengthening is expected before Chantal reaches the coast.

Heavy rain will likely fall across portions of the coastal plain of the Carolinas through Monday. Storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters), with local amounts up to 6 inches, is expected. The rain could cause flash flooding.

