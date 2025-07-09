The Latest: Trump hosts African leaders as aid cuts threaten millions of deaths

U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting five West African leaders on Wednesday for a “multilateral lunch” as the region reels from the impact of U.S. aid cuts. The surprise meeting with leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Gabon, Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau follows the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, as the administration switches from “a charity-based foreign aid model” to partnerships showing that other nations have “both the ability and willingness to help themselves.”

A study published in the Lancet medical journal projects Trump’s shift will lead to more than 14 million additional deaths globally by 2030, including 4.5 million children. West Africa possesses untapped resources. They’re also among countries that might fall under an expansion of Trump’s travel ban.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick seems to have a conflict of interest. He oversees the federal government’s efforts to monitor and predict the weather, while the financial firm he ran stands to benefit if weather forecasting is privatized. The deadly weekend flooding in Texas is drawing criticism over budget cuts and staff reductions at the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Latest:

The European Union’s chief trade negotiator expresses optimism

A trade deal to avert higher tariffs on European goods imported to the U.S. could be reached “even in the coming days,” Maros Sefcovic told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday.

The EU was spared the increased tariffs contained in the letters Trump sent on Monday, and his extension of talks until Aug. 1 provides “additional space to reach a satisfactory conclusion,” Sefcovic said.

Trump on April 2 proposed a 20% tariff for EU goods and then threatened to raise that to 50% after negotiations did not move as fast as he would have liked. Sefcovic did not mention any tariff figures. The higher tariffs as well as any EU retaliation have been suspended as the two sides negotiate. However the base rate of 10% for most trade partners as well as higher rates of 25% on autos and 50% on steel and aluminum have gone into effect.

US sanctions 22 companies it accuses of Iranian ‘shadow banking’

The Treasury Department says firms based in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey allegedly facilitated the sale of sanctioned Iranian oil and acted as a sprawling “shadow banking” network for Iran’s military.

Included in the sanctions imposed Wednesday are firms that act as front companies for oil purchases and bank transfers, which have helped Iran’s military and government gain illicit access to the international financial system, according to Treasury. The sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S. and prevent U.S. companies and citizens from doing business with them.

It’s part of a larger campaign to pressure Iran. Secretary Scott Bessent said Treasury “remains focused on disrupting this shadowy infrastructure that allows Iran to threaten the United States and our allies in the region.”

Mike Waltz gets UN confirmation hearing after months of delay

Trump’s former national security adviser and current nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations will finally take the hotseat.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has scheduled the hearing for July 15, more than two months after Trump’s initial announcement.

Unlike his previous post, Waltz will now face the wrath of questioning about his decision to invite a journalist into a private text chain where U.S. officials discussed strikes on Houthi rebels.

The U.N. job has been vacant the entirety of Trump’s second term. His first nominee, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, was withdrawn from consideration over concerns about holding onto the Republican majority in the House. Republicans also narrowly control the Senate, but Waltz still likely faces a rocky road to confirmation.

Israeli leader sees a ‘good chance’ for a ceasefire shortly with Hamas in Gaza

He made that comment Wednesday in an interview with Fox Business’ Mornings with Maria, before he and his wife met Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his wife at the Pentagon.

A new U.S.-backed proposal would pause Israel’s 21-month war against Hamas, free Israeli hostages and send much-needed aid flooding into Gaza. It also aims to open broader talks about ending the conflict.

Israel and the U.S. since late May have been backing a substitute food-delivery system that leading aid organizations condemn for allegedly operating outside humanitarian principles. The U.N. and others say hundreds of Palestinians have been killed trying to reach the Israeli-backed aid sites.

Asked whether he would allow the U.N. to again take charge of humanitarian deliveries as part of a ceasefire, Netanyahu said “I think it’ll probably end up for the 60 days with both.”

Senate committee advances Susan Monarez to be Trump’s CDC director

The Senate’s health committee’s approval on Wednesday of Susan Monarez to be Trump’s director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes her one step closer to confirmation.

Monarez, 50, was named acting director and then nominee after Trump abruptly withdrew his first choice, David Weldon. She holds a doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin, and her postdoctoral training was in microbiology and immunology at Stanford University.

The CDC has been hit by widespread staff cuts, resignations and controversy over CDC vaccine policies being upended by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The committee voted 12-11 — all Republicans in favor, all Democrats opposed — to advance her nomination to the full Senate.

“Unfortunately, Dr. Monarez — who has served as Trump’s acting CDC director — has done nothing to stand in the way” of Kennedy’s actions, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday.

▶ Read more about the CDC director nomination

The US is having its worst year for measles in more than three decades

The U.S. has now had 1,288 measles cases nationally just six months into the year as the vaccine-preventable illness spreads, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Three people have died — two children in Texas and an adult in New Mexico — and dozens of people have been hospitalized.

The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles after two doses, and widespread vaccination enabled the World Health Organization to declare in 2000 that measles had been eliminated from the U.S.

Now the U.S. could lose that status this year, if the virus continues to spread nonstop for 12 months.

SNAP cuts will disproportionately harm children, advocates say

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program faces the largest cut in its history under Trump’s budget law. It will, for the first time, require parents to work to qualify for the benefit if their children are 14 or older. But even households with younger children could feel the impact.

The law kicks some immigrants with legal status off food assistance, and makes qualifying more difficult by changing how it considers utility bills. States will now have to shoulder some of federal burden, and may make it even more difficult for people to qualify, or exit the program altogether, said Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst with the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

“When young children lose access to that healthy nutrition, it impacts them for the rest of their lives,” Bergh said. “This bill fundamentally walks away from a long-standing nationwide commitment to making sure that low-income children in every state can receive the food assistance that they need.”

Former President Joe Biden’s physician refuses to answer House questions

President Joe Biden’s former White House physician is refusing answer questions as part of the House Republican investigation into Biden’s health in office.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor invoked doctor-client privilege and his rights under the Fifth Amendment during an appearance Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee. That’s according to the doctor’s attorneys.

Republicans are conducting a sweeping investigation into Biden’s actions in office and questioning whether the Democratic president’s use of an autopen may have been invalid. Biden has strongly denied that he was not in a right state of mind at any point while in office, calling the claims “ridiculous and false.”

Medicaid cuts could add to strains on families

Over 10 million Americans rely on Medicaid for health care. About 40% of births are covered by Medicaid. Newborns, too, qualify for it when their mothers have it. Pediatricians say the cuts 13 will be felt broadly, even by those who do not use Medicaid, since the financial strain will force health care providers to cut their least profitable services, which are often pediatrics.

The ripple effects could exacerbate an existing shortage of pediatricians and hospital beds for children, said Lisa Costello, a West Virginia pediatrician who chairs the federal policy committee for the American Association of Pediatrics.

And if parents lose their health insurance due to the bureaucratic barriers imposed by having to document work requirements, they’ll be less likely to take their kids to the doctor, advocates say.

Here’s how Trump’s massive budget law could impact the youngest Americans

The bill Trump signed into law on Independence Day will impact infants and toddlers, who are particularly vulnerable to cuts to the federal social safety net.

Many middle-class and wealthy families will see benefits from the new legislation, but programs that help low-income families keep babies healthy have been cut back. To pay for tax cuts and border security, the law cuts Medicaid and food stamps, which poor households with children rely on — by more than $1 trillion.

The legislation increases tax deductions to $2,200 per child, and introduces investment accounts for newborns dubbed “Trump Accounts,” each seeded with $1,000.

Still, advocates say they do not make up for what children are likely to lose under the new law. And they fear what comes next, as the next Trump budget proposes more cuts to programs that help parents and babies.

▶ Read more about the impact on the youngest kids

Trump administration calls for a review of Harvard’s accreditation

Trump’s departments of Education and Health and Human Services urged the New England Commission of Higher Education to examine whether Harvard no longer meets its standards for accreditation, now that the Trump administration has determined that the university tolerated antisemitism.

Accreditors work on behalf of the federal government to decide which colleges can accept federal financial aid. Without an accreditor’s seal of approval, Harvard could no longer accept students’ federal grants or loans. The Trump administration made a similar move against Columbia University to its accreditor.

Harvard said it strongly disagrees with the government’s findings and is committed to fighting bias as the White House presses universities to accept its demands.

The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysia draws ‘red lines’ in trade talks with US

Malaysia will not compromise on its national interest or sovereignty in tariff talks with the U.S., Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz said Wednesday.

Trump raised his threatened tariffs against Malaysia to 25% from 24% this week, but Zafrul said Malaysia won’t cross “specific red lines” involving U.S. requests in policy and laws in areas such as government procurement, halal certification, medical standards and digital taxes.

Zafrul said he and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would meet with Rubio to discuss the tariff issue. Malaysia’s offer includes a pledge by Malaysia Airlines to buy 30 Boeing jets, as well as deals on semiconductors and other technology, but he said that “if the deal does not benefit Malaysia, we should not have a deal.”

Europe is hoping to seal a deal — and preparing to retaliate if not

The 27-nation bloc is hoping to strike a deal with Trump soon, but is preparing retaliatory measures on hundreds of American products from beef to beer to Boeing jets if talks aren’t successful.

“We stick to our principles. We defend our interests. We continue to work in good faith and we get ready for all scenarios,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at an EU meeting in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday.

She said the American imposition of 70% tariffs on trade from the EU is “unprecedented” and requires that “our line has to be very clear. We will be firm. We do prefer a negotiated solution.”

Sweeping tariffs may overshadow Rubio’s security goals in Asia

Trump’s latest threat of higher tariffs to countries including several Asian nations if they don’t make trade deals with the U.S. came just a day before Secretary of State Marco Rubio departed for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations security conference in Malaysia on Thursday and Friday.

Rubio’s “talking points on the China threat will not resonate with officials whose industries are being battered by 30-40% tariffs,” said Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and a former assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific during the Obama administration.

Compared to China’s representative, Rubio “is a rookie trying to sell an ‘America First’ message to a deeply skeptical audience,” Russell said.

▶ Read more about Rubio’s first official trip to Asia

Russia says threat of US tariffs against BRICS violate free trade principles

Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. Wednesday of hinting at potential tariffs against the trade alliance of Brazil, Russia, India and China as a form of political pressure.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said unilaterally applying such tariffs would destroy the existing architecture for international economic cooperation. She accused Washington of “hiding” behind principles such as fair competition and national security.

Trump’s threat “grossly violates the rules of the WTO and the principles of free trade, which, until recently, Washington insisted on as a universal truth,” Zakharova told journalists.

Trump avoids talk of scrapping FEMA after more than 100 killed in Texas flash flood

The president has avoided talking about his plan to scrap the federal disaster response agency after the catastrophic flash flood in Texas that killed more than 100 people, including children attending a girls-only camp.

Asked shortly after the disaster whether he still intended to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Trump said it wasn’t the right time to talk about it. Nor did he mention such plans during a nearly two-hour meeting with his Cabinet on Tuesday.

Instead Trump opened the meeting by having Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem talk about her visit to Kerrville, Texas, a day after floodwaters swept away riverside campers and homeowners in the wee hours of the Fourth of July holiday.

▶ Read more about Trump, FEMA and the Texas floods

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.