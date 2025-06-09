The late Jim Irsay’s 3 daughters take charge of Colts under his transition plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are moving forward with the late Jim Irsay’s transition plan for ownership, which calls for his three daughters to take charge of the club.

The team said Monday that Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson each would continue to hold the title of owner, which they have done since 2012 when they were named vice chairs. Irsay-Gordon is now CEO, and Foyt is executive vice president. Jackson will be chief brand officer.

Irsay died last month at age 65. He had long battled issues of health and addiction and had been far less visible following a fall at his home in December.

All three of the sisters grew up around the Colts, just as their father did before taking over as owner following the death of his father, Robert Irsay, in 1997.

Irsay-Gordon has represented the Colts at various NFL meetings since 2004, three years before Foyt joined the front office. Foyt had previously worked for the NFL in London. Jackson has been leading the family’s initiative to raise awareness of mental health.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.