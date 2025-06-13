Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final between Panthers and Oilers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities that flocked to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday to watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Kelce, a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a known hockey fan along with his brother Jason Kelce. And ever since Swift and Kelce began their high-profile romance in 2023, the 14-time Grammy Award winning singer has been known to pop in on big sporting events — including the last two Super Bowls — and cause an excited frenzy for fans.

There were rumblings ahead of Thursday’s game that the couple might attend the final.

A helicopter landed near Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, ahead of the game. The VIP entrance to the area was also closed off and the media elevator was not available to be used for a period of time before pregame warmups began.

Swift recently announced that she regained control over her entire body of work. In a lengthy note posted to her official website, Swift said that all the music she’s ever made now belongs to her after she has purchased her catalog of recordings — originally released through Big Machine Records — from their most recent owner, the private equity firm Shamrock Capital.

Over the last few years, Swift has been rerecording and releasing her early albums in an attempt to regain control of her music.

Other celebs in attendance included former Miami Dolphins star defensive end Jason Taylor, who banged the drum before the game. Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo was joined by former Heat captain Udonis Haslem on the drum on Monday.

The defending champion Panthers led the best-of-seven series 2-1 heading into Thursday’s game.

