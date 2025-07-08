Seattle uses solid defense to disrupt teams and climbs up WNBA standings

NEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Storm have been disruptive on defense this season behind stars Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike.

They have the versatility to switch who they are guarding on screens which makes them more difficult to score against. The group also is great at being active in passing lines that has created more steals and turnovers.

Diggins, who is averaging 1.3 steals, joked that she might be the worst of the group defensively.

“I don’t have any shame in that, the thing you got is Erica (Wheeler) hogging the ball like she does. You know, you got Gabby who can run and guard people. We’re just really good on that end.”

The Storm are fifth in points allowed a game, but are coming off an impressive effort against New York, where the team held the Liberty to just six field goals in the second half, including two in the decisive third quarter.

Seattle has won three of its past four games and has a home-and-home with lowly Connecticut in its next two. The team is 12-7, one game behind Phoenix for second place in the standings.

Reese calls foul

Chicago forward Angel Reese said after the team’s loss at Minnesota on Sunday that the league’s officiating “has to be fixed.”

“It’s tough when you talk to officials, and I asked them, ‘Hey, we’ve only been to the free throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,’ and she tells me it’s not her job,” Reese said after the game. “So it’s frustrating because I know how hard we are battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had, and I just know we continue to grow in this.”

In the five-point loss, the Sky went to the foul line eight times to Minnesota’s 17 attempts.

“I think this is a leaping step for us, and obviously we know we can compete with the best, but (the officiating) has to be fixed. And I don’t give a damn if I get fined because that (stuff) is cheap, and I’m tired of this. ’Cause I’ve been nice, and I’ve been humble with it, but I am tired of this.”

Power poll rankings

Minnesota still is the No. 1 team with Phoenix and Seattle behind the Lynx. Atlanta and New York were the next two. Golden State, Indiana and Las Vegas followed the Liberty. Washington and Dallas were ninth and 10th. Los Angeles, Chicago and Connecticut rounded out the poll.

Player of the week

Napheesa Collier of Minnesota averaged 23.7 points, six rebounds and 1.7 blocks to help the Lynx go 3-0 in their regular-season games last week. Other players receiving votes were Aliyah Boston of Indiana, Gabby Williams of Seattle and Courtney Williams of Minnesota.

Game of the week

Golden State at Indiana, Wednesday. Caitlin Clark is expected to make her return to the lineup after missing five games with a groin strain.

