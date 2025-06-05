Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ warned about nods to jury as ex-girlfriend testifies at sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Another ex-girlfriend who says Sean “Diddy” Combs abused her and forced her into drug-fueled sex marathons began testifying Thursday at his New York sex trafficking trial, where a judge warned the hip-hop mogul he would be kicked out of the courtroom if he kept “nodding vigorously” at the jury.

The woman, using the pseudonym “Jane,” is among several witnesses who accuse Combs of violence toward them, including his former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Cassie has testified Combs assaulted her numerous times and made her endure “hundreds” of sexual performances called “ freak-offs ” that he allegedly watched and filmed.

Jane, a single mother, said she dated Combs for three years from 2021 to 2024, starting about three years after his relationship with Cassie ended. Prosecutors said Combs’ relationship with Jane began as a romance but soon became reliant on her freak-offs with male sex workers.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of running his business empire as a racketeering enterprise that enabled and concealed the abuse of women over two decades. He faces 15 years to life if convicted.

While jurors were at lunch before Jane took the stand, Judge Arun Subramanian told lawyers that any more energetic nodding from Combs “could result in the exclusion of your client from the courtroom.” The judge said he saw the display while Combs’ defense team cross-examined Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a friend of Cassie. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo said he understood. The judge added sternly: “There should be no efforts whatsoever to have an interaction with this jury.”

Combs has been active in his defense throughout the trial, regularly writing notes to his lawyers, and they have consulted with him as they questioned witnesses.

Jane’s testimony featured an added level of secrecy to protect her privacy: TV monitors that usually show courtroom exhibits to the public were to be turned off. Subramanian agreed with prosecutors that the exhibits, including text messages and photos, include identifying information about Jane. Video and audio of the witness, the judge and attorneys will still be shown.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey said redacted versions of the evidence — with identifying information removed — will be made public the day after the jury sees them. She said Jane will also read aloud any text messages entered as evidence. Unlike an earlier anonymous witness, Jane has too many texts for same-day redaction, prosecutors said.

Subramanian rejected a request by news organizations to delay the trial or rearrange witnesses to give prosecutors time for redactions. He warned observers not to describe or sketch Jane in a way that could reveal her identity.

Testimony resumed Thursday morning with the defense continuing to cross-examine Bongolan, a graphic designer.

She testified the previous day that Combs once dangled her over a balcony of a high-rise Los Angeles apartment for 10 to 15 seconds. She says the 2016 episode traumatized her and left her with lasting nightmares. For a time afterward, she said she would wake up screaming.

Combs’ lawyers say Bongolan was a heavy drug user and may have been high during the alleged assault, which she denies. Bongolan has a pending lawsuit against Combs.

Defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland pressed Bongolan on inconsistencies Thursday, suggesting she lied or exaggerated some of her claims.

The lawyer said Combs might not have even been in Los Angeles when Bongolan alleges he dangled her from the balcony. Combs was performing on tour for most of September 2016, including dates on the East Coast around the time cellphone metadata shows she took pictures of her alleged injuries.

“You agree that one person can’t be in two places at the same time,” Westmoreland asked.

Bongolan responded: “In like theory, yeah. It’s hard to answer that one.”

Questioned again by prosecutors, Bongolan said that while she doesn’t recall the exact date, she has no doubt that the balcony episode happened.

The lawyer also elicited from Bongolan that Combs did not squeeze her breasts so hard that they bruised during the balcony episode. Bongolan acknowledged that she fired the lawyer who made some erroneous claims, including about bruises to her breasts.

Bongolan also acknowledged she smoked marijuana with Combs not long after the balcony episode, then went to one of his concerts a week later and a private party he held around the same time.

“You weren’t too fearful enough to not go to Mr. Combs’ event, were you?” Westmoreland asked.

“I always had a feeling inside, but yes, I went,” Bongolan said.

Bongolan also previously testified that she saw Combs abusing Cassie.

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

