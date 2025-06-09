Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is in for the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers’ longest-tenured player is in their lineup for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Florida Panthers after all.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is playing Monday night after being considered a game-time decision because of an undisclosed injury. The 2011 No. 1 pick missed practice Sunday but took part in pregame warmups as coach Kris Knoblauch said and was on the official roster submitted just before puck drop.

The championship series rematch is tied after the teams split the first two games in Edmonton. The Panthers became slight favorites after winning Game 2 in double overtime on Brad Marchand’s second goal of the night.

Back in the same locker room that was the scene of Connor McDavid’s profanity-laced outburst and the tearful ending to his first Cup final, the Oilers hope they can avoid the same result this time around.

“I think no matter how much time passes, it’ll always be on your mind (when) you get that close,” Knoblauch said Sunday. “We’re at a new stage of our season or our path, and we’re just focused on what we need to do right now.”

The Panthers won three of their four home games in the final last year, including the first two on the way to going up 3-0 in the series. The Oilers took Games 4 and 6 in Edmonton and Game 5 at Florida before their gut-wrenching loss in Game 7.

This is also not their first trip back. They got that out of the way Feb. 27 and are very familiar with the arena thanks to last June.

“Absolutely, there’s a comfort level in that, and there’s a benefit in that,” forward Connor Brown said. “You kind of know what to expect, you’ve been here and so you learn from experience, too. To be able to kind of have had to earn that experience last year, I think we’ll benefit from it this year.”

The Panthers went 27-12-2 at home during the regular season and 4-3 during the playoffs.

“It’s never bad being in your own bed, have a nice home-cooked meal,” Florida’s Sam Reinhart said. “I mean, once the puck drops, you might use the crowd a little bit. You might have that little extra energy. But at this time, it’s the two best teams that are left standing. Once that puck drops, it’s going to be a real battle regardless.”

