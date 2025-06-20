Padres reliever Robert Suarez suspended 3 games and fined for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suarez was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount Friday for intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers with a pitch in the ninth inning Thursday night.

Suarez appealed the suspension that was scheduled to begin Friday night when the Padres faced Kansas City at home.

Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also received one-game suspensions and undisclosed fines.

Ohtani took a pitch to the back of his right (pitching) shoulder from Suarez in the Padres’ 5-3 victory Thursday in Los Angeles. With Dodgers players starting to move over the dugout railing, Ohtani waved back his teammates.

