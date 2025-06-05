Olympic star, 3-time pro champion Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing

Vasiliy Lomachenko has announced his retirement from boxing after a decorated career that included two Olympic gold medals and professional world titles in three weight classes.

Lomachenko announced his decision with a video on social media Thursday.

“I am grateful for every victory and every defeat, both in the ring and in life,” Lomachenko said. “I’m thankful that as my career comes to an end, I’ve gained clarity about the direction a person must take in order to achieve true victory.”

The Ukrainian star burst onto the international boxing scene at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, when the 20-year-old prospect steamrolled the competition. He showed off athleticism, footwork and ring intelligence far beyond his years, clearly marking himself as a once-in-a-generation talent.

But he eschewed the professional sport and returned to win gold at the London Games four years later alongside Oleksandr Usyk, his close friend and the future undisputed professional world heavyweight champion. After going 396-1 as an amateur, Lomachenko finally embarked on a pro career largely spent in the U.S.

Lomachenko won the WBO featherweight title in his third professional fight in June 2014, beating Gary Russell Jr. after ordering his promoters to get him a near-immediate title shot after turning pro. He won the junior lightweight belt in 2016 by stopping Román Martínez, and he added the WBA lightweight world title in 2018, stopping Jorge Linares.

Lomachenko finished his pro career 18-3 with 12 stoppage victories, incurring late-career decision losses to Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.

“It’s been an honor for all of us at Top Rank to promote the pro boxing career of Vasiliy Lomachenko,” said Bob Arum, Lomachenko’s U.S. promoter. “He was a generational champion, and we will all miss his participation in the sport.”

Lomachenko paused his career for several months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and he has fought only three times since 2021. He stopped George Kambosos Jr. in the 11th round of his final bout in May 2024.

