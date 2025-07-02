Nikolaj Ehlers remains unsigned, while Brent Burns joins Colorado in NHL free agency

Nikolaj Ehlers remains unsigned 30 hours into NHL free agency, as the top player available weighed his options Wednesday and suitors awaited his decision that could be one of the final big moves of the offseason.

Ehlers was already a rarity as a sought-after free agent who let the opening day of free agency go by without signing a contract, opting instead to sit back and consider his options. Carolina, Tampa Bay and Washington were considered among the teams interested in pursuing the 29-year-old from Denmark who played his first nine seasons with Winnipeg.

“We’ve had talks with his agent,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said Tuesday. “He’s taking his time to field offers. He’s obviously a very popular person right now, and we’re waiting to see where that goes.”

Ehlers and his camp watched Tuesday as fellow winger Brock Boeser re-signed in Vancouver for just over $50 million and older forward Mikael Granlund got $7 million annually from Anaheim. With the salary cap increasing a record amount to $95.5 million and a lack of high-end talent available, Ehlers could sign the most lucrative contract among players changing teams this summer.

Who’s on the move

Veteran defenseman Brent Burns agreed to terms with Colorado on a contract for next season. The 2017 Norris Trophy winner is 40 and past his prime, but he averaged nearly 23 minutes a game on Carolina’s run to the Eastern Conference final and will likely only be asked to play in a third-pairing role with the Avalanche.

Burns is back in the West where he spent his first 18 NHL seasons before the last three with the Hurricanes.

After signing Andrew Mangiapane late Tuesday night, Edmonton signed Curtis Lazar on Wednesday for the league minimum $775,000. They’ll take spots of departing wingers Connor Brown and Corey Perry, who departed after back-to-back trips to and losses in the final.

“It’s nice to have some new faces to come into your group,” Oilers GM Stan Bowman said. “They bring a bit of a different energy. They weren’t here last year when we made the (final) and the year before, so I think they’re hungry to get that far in the playoffs.”

The New York Islanders signed Maxim Shabanov after the sought-after KHL forward drew interest from multiple teams interested in bringing him to North America.

The New York Rangers agreed to terms with Taylor Raddysh on a two-year contract worth $3 million, New Jersey re-signed Cody Class for $5 million over the next two seasons, Pittsburgh added Anthony Mantha for $2.5 million and Alexander Alexeyev for $775,000, St. Louis signed Pius Suter for two years and $8.25 million and Detroit got Mason Appleton for $4.8 million over two years.

Who’s left?

Ehlers being unsigned is almost certainly holding things up for forwards such as Anthony Beauvillier, Jack Roslovic Jeff Skinner, who could be part of a Plan B or C for those who don’t land their first choice.

Defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Matt Grzelcyk and goaltenders Ilya Samsonov and Alexandar Georgiev are also still available.

“Day 1 is always a little bit hectic and crazy,” said San Jose GM Mike Grier, who made multiple moves but still needs to spend more to get to the salary floor. “We’ll kind of see how things shake out. After (Tuesday night), things will settle down and teams will kind of regroup and see what’s out there and the free agents will do the same.”

What else

St. Louis put veteran defenseman Nick Leddy on waivers. Leddy has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4 million.

It’s unclear how much — or how long — 24-year-old Buffalo Sabres restricted free agent Bowen Byram will sign for, though general manager Kevyn Adams said he would match any offer sheet aimed at poaching him. Trading Byram is also a possibility.

“I’ve maintained the same position that if there’s a deal out there that makes sense for us that we think improves our roster, we’re open to it,” Adams said. “But if there’s not, we’re not in a situation where we’re looking to move him out or looking to move him for futures and stuff like that.”

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow in Buffalo, New York, and AP Sports Writer Aaron Beard in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

