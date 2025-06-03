New Orleans jail escapee releases videos, prompting search of home where they were made, source says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who identifies himself as New Orleans jail escapee Antoine Massey released videos on social media while still on the run from authorities, leading to a police raid that failed to recapture him, an Associated Press source says.

Authorities were so convinced about the authenticity of the videos that they searched a New Orleans home late Monday where they believe the videos were filmed, according to a senior law enforcement official who spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity. The official said he was not authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation into the May 16 jail escape by 10 inmates.

Massey was not at the home, the official said, but authorities did locate some clothing they believe he wore during the filming.

Authorities had been tipped to the videos, which were posted on Sunday, by relatives who recognized the residence from which Massey was speaking. It was not immediately clear who owned the home.

Authorities say they are investigating the videos as they race to recapture Massey and convicted murderer Derrick Groves more than two weeks after 10 inmates made an audacious breakout from a New Orleans jail. Eight of the other escapees have since been recaptured.

Louisiana State Police, the agency leading the search for the fugitives, declined to comment on whether it had verified Massey’s identity in the videos. The agency carried out the search related to the videos, which have since been removed from Instagram.

The New Orleans Police Department said it “cannot confirm the authenticity” of the videos circulating on social media seemingly showing a man with the same facial tattoos as Massey sitting near a kitchen.

“Please, I’m asking for help,” said Massey, appealing to President Donald Trump and several rappers including Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, in one video. “When I get back in custody I’m asking y’all please to come and help.”

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson called on Massey to “come forward and turn himself in.”

“Cooperating with law enforcement is in his best interest and may help avoid additional charges,” Hutson said in an emailed statement. “It is important that justice is served appropriately and that due process is followed.”

Massey, 32, faced charges of rape, kidnapping, domestic violence involving strangulation and violation of a protective order all stemming from a November 2024 incident, St. Tammany Parish authorities say. In Orleans Parish, where he was incarcerated, he faced charges of motor vehicle theft and domestic battery.

Massey said he is innocent.

A woman police identified as being in a relationship with Massey has suffered multiple alleged instances of physical abuse from him, according to police reports, and had a protective order against him last year, court records show.

This woman has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and being a principle to aggravated escape. Authorities said the woman knew of Massey’s escape plans in advance, communicated with him after his escape and misled authorities.

Massey also claimed in the video that he had been “let out” of jail.

Footage and images released by authorities show inmates yanking open a faulty cell door, removing a toilet and crawling through a hole where steel bars had been cut. They then scaled a barbed wire fence using blankets.

A maintenance worker charged with helping the incarcerated men escape has denied knowingly aiding them via his lawyer.

Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.