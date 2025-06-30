NBA free agency opens Monday, after waves of player movement in recent days

Technically, the NBA free agency period was scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Eastern time on Monday.

In actuality, it has been rolling along.

LeBron James has already opted in to a $52.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for this coming season, the Houston Rockets have traded for Kevin Durant — not a free agency move, obviously — and the Los Angeles Clippers saw James Harden decline his option in return for a new deal and a raise. There was even a surprise addition to free agency, with Portland announcing it has bought out the contract of former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton — making him able to sign with any team he chooses.

And on Monday, more deals: Nicolas Batum will come back to the Clippers, his agency said, on a two-year deal, while Joe Ingles agreed to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Deals like those could get done before the 6 p.m. Monday official start time because teams are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents once the NBA Finals are finished.

What’s already happened

— Julius Randle returns to Timberwolves

— Bobby Portis staying with Bucks

— Duncan Robinson terminates contract with Heat, may return

— Kyrie Irving staying with Mavericks

What’s next

In very specific situations, teams can announce signings when completed. But in most situations, and this even applies to some draft-related trades (such as the one involving Durant going to Houston), teams won’t be able to announce those until the start of the new league year on July 6.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.