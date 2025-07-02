Microsoft announces another mass layoff, thousands of workers affected

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months.

The tech giant began sending out layoff notices Wednesday.

The company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4% of the workforce it had a year ago.

