Jury in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial appears far apart on verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Harvey Weinstein ’s #MeToo retrial appeared far apart on a verdict as they returned to court on Monday for a third day of deliberations.

The jury asked to be reminded of the definition of reasonable doubt and rules about avoiding a hung jury, and the foreperson sent a note saying he wanted to speak to the judge “about a situation that isn’t very good.”

The foreperson told Judge Curtis Farber that he was concerned about “something going on in the jury room.” He was then taken behind closed doors to discuss the matter with Farber, prosecutors and the defense team.

Weinstein waived his right to be present for that conversation, which was held in Farber’s robing room, outside the view of reporters and the public.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the foreperson said. Farber has yet to give jurors the instructions they wanted reread to them.

After the closed-door conversation, Weinstein’s lawyers returned to the courtroom and huddled around the court stenographer’s machine, jotting down notes while Farber heard another, unrelated case.

The jury of seven women and five men began weighing charges against the former movie mogul on Thursday.

Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of committing a criminal sex act and one count of rape.

On Friday, a Weinstein juror asked to be removed from the case, saying he felt other jurors were treating one member of the panel in an “unfair and unjust” way.

The judge told him he had to keep deliberating and also denied a defense request for a mistrial over the issue.

Weinstein was originally convicted in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault against two women in a verdict considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

But the conviction was subsequently overturned, leading to his retrial — with an additional accuser added last year — before a new jury and a different judge.

Weinstein was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape.

