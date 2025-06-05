Israel says it has recovered the bodies of 2 hostages from the Gaza Strip

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Thursday that it has recovered the bodies of two hostages taken in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the remains of Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai had been recovered and returned to Israel in a special operation by the army and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache for the most terrible loss. May their memory be blessed,” he said in a statement.

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced the deaths of Weinstein and Haggai, both in their early 70s, in December 2023.

The couple were taking an early morning walk near their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of Oct. 7 when Hamas militants burst across the border into Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251.

In the early hours of the morning, Weinstein was able to call emergency services and let them know that both she and her husband had been shot and send a message to her family.

The couple were survived by two sons and two daughters and seven grandchildren, the kibbutz said.

