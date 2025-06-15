Israel and Iran trade strikes for a third day and threaten more to come. Over 200 are reported dead

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel claimed to operate almost freely in the skies over Iran during a third day of airstrikes Sunday and killed more high-ranking security figures, while some Iranian missiles slipped through Israel’s air defenses. Both sides threatened to launch more attacks.

In an indication of how far Israel was prepared to go amid fears of all-out war, a U.S. official told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump in recent days vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian Health Ministry said late Sunday that 224 people have been killed since Israel’s attack began Friday. Spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said on social media that 1,277 other people were hospitalized. He asserted that more than 90% of the casualties were civilians.

The paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which controls Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles, said intelligence chief Gen. Mohammad Kazemi and two other generals were the latest killed, Iran’s state TV reported Sunday night. Israel’s attacks have killed several top generals and nuclear scientists.

Iran also said Israel struck two oil refineries, raising the prospect of a broader assault on Iran’s heavily sanctioned energy industry that could affect global markets. Israel’s military warned Iranians to evacuate arms factories, signaling a further widening of the campaign. Iran’s military, on state TV, warned Israelis to stay away from “occupied” areas.

Huge smoke rises up from an oil facility after a Saturday explosion in southern Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel, the sole though undeclared nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, has said it launched the attack — its most powerful ever against Iran — to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. The two countries have been adversaries for decades. The latest U.S.-Iran talks on its nuclear program were canceled.

Explosions shook the Iranian capital of Tehran. Sirens went off in Israel. The Israeli military noted “several hit sites” Sunday night, including in Haifa in the north, and the Magen David Adom emergency service said it treated nine injured people.

Israel said 14 people have been killed there since Friday and 390 wounded. Iran has fired over 270 missiles, 22 of which got through the country’s sophisticated multi-tiered air defenses, according to Israeli figures. Israel’s main international airport and airspace was closed for a third day.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said if Israel’s strikes on Iran stop, then “our responses will also stop.” Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, criticized the United States for supporting Israel and said “the responses will be more decisive and severe” if Israel keeps attacking, state TV reported.

Trump said the U.S. “had nothing to do with the attack” and that Iran can avoid further destruction only by agreeing to a new nuclear deal.

Mosques as bomb shelters

Photos shared by Iran’s ISNA News Agency showed bloodied people being helped from the scene of Israeli strikes in downtown Tehran. One man carried a blood-spattered girl.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Israel hit a Foreign Ministry building in the north of Tehran, with several civilians injured “including a number of my colleagues,” Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Israeli strikes also targeted Iran’s Defense Ministry after hitting air defenses, military bases and sites associated with its nuclear program. On Sunday night, Israel said it struck “numerous” sites across Iran that produce missile and air defense components.

Israel also claimed it attacked an Iranian refueling aircraft in Mashhad in the northeast, calling it the farthest strike the military had carried out. Iran did not immediately acknowledge any attack. Video obtained and verified by the AP showed smoke rising from the city.

Iran’s foreign minister said Israel targeted an oil refinery near Tehran and another in a province on the Persian Gulf.

State television reported that metro stations and mosques would be made available as bomb shelters beginning Sunday night.

Death toll rises in Israel

Earlier Sunday in Israel, at least six people, including a 10-year-old and a 9-year-old, were killed when a missile hit an apartment building in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Daniel Hadad, a local police commander, said 180 people were wounded and seven were missing.

Another four people, including a 13-year-old, were killed and 24 wounded when a missile struck a building in the Arab town of Tamra in northern Israel. A strike on the central city of Rehovot wounded 42. The Weizmann Institute of Science, an important center for military and other research in Rehovot, reported “a number of hits to buildings on the campus” and said no one was harmed.

An oil refinery was damaged in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, according to the firm operating it, which said no one was wounded.

Netanyahu says regime change in Iran could be a result

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brushed off urgent calls by world leaders to deescalate.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, he said regime change in Iran “could certainly be the result” of the conflict. He also claimed, without giving evidence, that Israeli intelligence indicated Iran intended to give nuclear weapons to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Iran has always said its nuclear program was peaceful, and the U.S. and others have assessed that it has not pursued a weapon since 2003. But Iran has enriched ever larger stockpiles of uranium to near weapons-grade levels in recent years and was believed to have the capacity to develop multiple weapons within months if it chose to do so.

The U.N.’s atomic watchdog issued a rare censure of Iran last week.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive nuclear talks, said Washington remained committed to them and hoped the Iranians would return to the table.

The region is already on edge as Israel seeks to annihilate Hamas, an Iranian ally, in the Gaza Strip, where war still rages after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

In a social media post, Trump warned Iran that any retaliation directed against it would bring an American response “at levels never seen before.”

‘More than a few weeks’ to repair nuclear facilities

In Iran, satellite photos analyzed by AP show extensive damage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz. The images shot Saturday by Planet Labs PBC show multiple buildings damaged or destroyed. The structures hit include buildings identified by experts as supplying power to the facility.

U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi told the Security Council that the above-ground section of the Natanz facility was destroyed. The main centrifuge facility underground did not appear to be hit, but the loss of power could have damaged infrastructure there, he said.

Israel also struck a nuclear research facility in Isfahan. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said four “critical buildings” were damaged, including Isfahan’s uranium-conversion facility. The IAEA said there was no sign of increased radiation at Natanz or Isfahan.

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity Sunday in line with official procedures, said it would take “many months, maybe more” to restore the two sites.

Melzer reported from Nahariya, Israel, and Goldenberg from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi and Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran; Aamer Madhani in Washington; Sam Mednick and Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

