Harry Kane scores twice as Bayern Munich beats Flamengo 4-2 to advance in Club World Cup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Harry Kane scored twice and Bayern Munich capitalized on a quick start to beat Flamengo 4-2 in the Club World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

Germany’s premier soccer club regrouped quickly from its only loss of the tournament last week against Benfica, jumping out to a 2-0 lead and then holding off Flamengo’s comeback attempts to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bayern Munich will face Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in Atlanta after PSG routed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-0 earlier Sunday.

Kane’s first goal was a deflected strike nine minutes into the match that put Bayern up by a pair of goals, and the prolific goal scorer found the back of the net again on a feed from Joshua Kimmich that he whipped past goalie Agustín Rossi.

The Bundesliga champion struck early when Flamengo star Erick Pulgar headed the ball into his own net off Kimmich’s corner in the sixth.

Even though Flamengo had plenty of opportunities, the Brazilian club failed to capitalize on enough of them and never got closer than a goal.

Luiz Araújo had Flamengo’s best chance of the first half with a left-footed shot toward the back post, but Manuel Neuer slid over and knocked the ball away for a brilliant save.

Gerson finally put Flamengo on the board when he beat Neuer in the 32nd to cut the 2-0 deficit in half before Leon Goretzka restored Bayern’s two-goal lead.

Flamengo pulled within a goal again in the second half when Jorginho converted a penalty. Then came Kane again, finishing in the 73rd with his third goal of the tournament.

The 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium — home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins — has been one of the more well-attended venues of the tournament and was almost completely full Sunday, with many attendees wearing Flamengo’s iconic black and red kit.

Key moment

Jorginho sent Neuer the wrong way on a penalty in the 54th to cut the deficit to 3-2 and give Flamengo life before Kane put them away with his second goal.

Takeaways

Bayern’s win ensured that at least four European clubs will advance to the quarterfinals. It also set up a rematch of the 2020 Champions League final that Bayern won 1-0.

What they said

“I know a lot of my game is judged on goals and I’ve been doing it throughout my career, but what maybe some of the German fans and some of the Bayern fans are realizing is that I’ll do anything for the team to help us win.” — Kane.

“We had our opportunities, but unfortunately they were the superior team in this fixture. … The corner kick at the beginning of the match sort of took down our confidence a little bit.” — Flamengo coach Filipe Luis through an interpreter.

