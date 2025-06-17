G7 leaders discuss Ukraine and try to salvage their summit after Trump’s early exit

KANANASKIS, Alberta (AP) — Six of the Group of Seven leaders discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine and international cooperation on key, non-military issues, wrapping up a summit that was forced to try and demonstrate how the wealthy nations’ club still can shape world events despite the early departure of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Japan were joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte. They focused on Russia’s relentless war on its neighbor at what has essentially become just the G6.

Zelenskyy said of overnight Russian attacks that killed 15 people and injured 150-plus in his country, “Our families had a very difficult night, one of the biggest attacks from the very beginning of this war.”

“We need support from allies and I’m here,” Zelenskyy said. He added, “We are ready for the peace negotiations, unconditional ceasefire. I think it’s very important. But for this, we need pressure.”

Carney said the attack “underscores the importance of standing in total solidarity with Ukraine.”

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, on his way back to Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Photo:

The remaining leaders agreed to jointly attempt to combat what they called non-market policies that could jeopardize global access to critical minerals. They similarly pledged to limit the potential downsides of artificial intelligence on jobs and the environment, while still embracing the potential of the “technological revolution.”

But they didn’t release any joint statements on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy had been set to meet with Trump while world leaders were gathering in the Canadian Rocky Mountain resort of Kananaskis, but that was scrapped. The U.S. also previously signed an agreement granting American access to Ukraine’s vast mineral resources amid Russia’s ongoing war in Zelenskyy’s country.

A senior Canadian official said there had been a plan to issue a joint statement on Ukraine but that the U.S. opposed it, and that it only became clear during the summit’s first day on Monday that there wouldn’t be one. Other attendees suggested no consensus statement was seriously on the table.

The Canadian official spoke on condition of anonymity due to not being authorized to discuss summit deliberations, but said there will be strong support from Ukraine in the chair statement by Canada.

In Trump’s absence, the remaining six leaders held an extensive session on Ukraine. In the absence of unanimity, individual leaders also met with Zelenskyy to reassure him of their support.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a new set of sanctions on Russia before agreeing with Zelenskyy to call a new meeting in the coming weeks of the “coalition of the willing.” That’s the U.K. and France-backed plan to guarantee a future ceasefire with European troops and equipment and U.S. security guarantees.

Trump has shown little enthusiasm for the idea, and a ceasefire remains elusive.

The summit has also been overshadowed by a showdown over Iran’s nuclear program that could escalate. Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign against Iran, and Iran has hit back with missiles and drones.

As Trump’s pronouncements on Iran became increasingly aggressive, French President Emmanuel Macron warned against pushing for regime change in Iran that he suggested would further destabilize the Middle East.

“We do not want to see Iran acquire nuclear weapons or ballistic capabilities,” Macron said. “But I believe the greatest mistake today would be to pursue regime change in Iran through military means, as that would lead to chaos.”

Before leaving, Trump joined the other leaders in issuing a statement saying Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon” and calling for a “de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.” Getting unanimity — even on a short and broadly worded statement — was a modest measure of success for the G7 gathering.

Still, Trump’s departure only heightened the drama of a world on the verge of several firestorms — and of a summit deprived early its most-watched world leader.

“We did everything I had to do at the G7,” Trump said while flying back to Washington. But things were getting awkward even before he left.

After the famous photo from the G7 in 2018 featured Trump and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel displaying less-than-friendly body language, this year’s edition included a dramatic eye-roll by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as French President Emmanuel Macron whispered something in her ear during a Monday roundtable.

That, and concerns about the Russia-Ukraine war, little progress on the conflict in Gaza and now the situation in Iran have made things all the more tense — especially after Trump imposed severe tariffs on multiple nations that risk a global economic slowdown.

Members of Trump’s trade team nonetheless remained in Canada, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council. Bessent sat at the table as other world leaders met Tuesday with Zelenskyy.

Trump’s stance on Ukraine puts him fundamentally at odds with the other G7 leaders, who are clear that Russia is the aggressor in the war. The U.S. declined to join new sanctions against Russia from other countries, saying, “When I sanction a country, that costs the U.S. a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money.”

And Trump said at the summit that there would have been no war in Ukraine if G7 members hadn’t expelled Putin from the organization in 2014 for annexing Crimea. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the G7 now looks “very pale and quite useless” compared to “for example, such formats as the G20.”

Trump also placed greater priority on addressing his grievances with other nations’ trade policies than on collaboration with G7 allies. He has imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as 25% tariffs on autos. Trump is also charging a 10% tax on imports from most countries, though he could raise rates on July 9, after the 90-day negotiating period set by him would expire.

Trump announced with Starmer that they had signed a trade framework Monday that was previously announced in May, with Trump saying that British trade was “very well protected” because “I like them, that’s why. That’s their ultimate protection.”

But word of that agreement was somewhat overshadowed when Trump dropped the papers of the newly signed deal on the ground. Starmer stooped to pick them up, explaining that he was compelled to ditch diplomatic decorum because anyone else trying to help risked being shot by the president’s security team.

“There were quite strict rules about who can get close to the president,” Starmer said, adding that he was “just deeply conscious that in a situation like that it would not have been good for anybody else to have stepped forward.”

___

Associated Press writers Josh Boak in Calgary, Alberta, and Chris Megerian in Washington contributed to this report.

