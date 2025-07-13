Euro 2025: England thumps Wales 6-1 to set up quarterfinal clash with Sweden

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Another rampant England performance saw the defending champion demolish Wales 6-1 on Sunday and book its spot in the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship.

England had bounced back from losing to France in its opener by routing the Netherlands 4-0 and it raced into a 4-0 halftime lead against Wales following goals from Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

Substitutes Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones added more in the second half either side of Hannah Cain’s stylish consolation for Wales.

The result saw Sarina Wiegman’s team advance as runner-up in Group D, ensuring England a potentially easier path to the final, after France beat the Netherlands 5-2 to win the group.

England will play Sweden in the quarterfinals and could then face either Norway or Italy.

Had they won the group, the Lionesses would have encountered Germany before a possible semifinal against tournament favorite Spain, which plays host nation Switzerland in the last eight.

It was always going to be a tall order for Wales, on its tournament debut, to beat the reigning champion. It had lost nine of its 10 previous matches against England, only managing one draw against its neighbor and historic rival.

