Eugenio Suárez’s 2-run double caps Diamondbacks’ seven-run ninth in 11-10 win over Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a go-ahead, two-run double off Raisel Iglesias to cap a seven-run ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Atlanta Braves 11-10 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a one-out homer in the ninth and Alek Thomas followed with a two-run shot, both off Scott Blewett, to get the Diamondbacks within 10-7. After Blewett walked the next batter, the Braves brought in closer Iglesias (3-5), who allowed hits to four of the next five to blow a save for the fourth time this season.

Ketel Marte homered for Arizona in the eighth and had an RBI infield single in the ninth that made it 10-8. After Iglesias got a popup for the second out, Ildemaro Vargas hit an RBI single and Suárez completed the rally with his line drive to left.

Shelby Miller worked the bottom half to pick up his sixth save for Arizona, which has won four straight. Kendall Graveman (1-0) pitched the eighth.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Drake Baldwin homered for the Braves, who have lost four straight and 11 of 14. Atlanta had scored just five runs in its previous three games but finished with 12 hits, eight for extra bases.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed six runs (five earned) in three innings. He has an 11.09 ERA in his last five starts. Tommy Henry surrendered three homers in relief.

Key moment

Marcell Ozuna hit into a game-ending double play to boos from the Truist Park crowd.

Key stat

Ozzie Albies extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a walk. He has hits in 17 of the 20.

Up next

Atlanta’s Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13 ERA) will open a three-game series at San Francisco against Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37) on Friday. The Diamondbacks had not announced who will oppose the Reds’ Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.10) in the opener of a series at Cincinnati.

