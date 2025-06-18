Edmunds: The best SUVs for under $30,000, ranked

Just about every automaker these days offers an entry-level SUV. Though they are smaller than the most popular SUVs, such as the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, their appeal is obvious. They are affordable, good on gas, and are easy to drive and park. They also provide many of the attributes shoppers love about SUVs, such as a more commanding view of the road than a sedan offers and available all-wheel drive for extra traction on icy or snowy roads.

But which one should you get? Edmunds’ team of automotive experts have undertaken thousands of miles of testing in order to provide a ranked list of the five best SUVs under $30,000. They’re ordered below based on Edmunds’ testing and rankings. All of the following prices include destination charges.

Nissan Kicks

Redesigned for the 2025 model year, the Nissan Kicks has gone from being a forgettable wallflower to a small SUV extrovert. Based on design alone, the new Kicks is a major step forward from its predecessor. For the first time, all-wheel drive is optional on Nissan’s smallest and least expensive SUV. All three available trims — S, SV, SR — easily fall under Edmunds’ budget cap of $30,000. The top SR trim is a particularly impressive value thanks to its big display screens and many standard driver assist features. Edmunds discovered a few downsides in the newly stylish Kick, such as tepid acceleration and disappointing real-world fuel economy. But overall the Kicks is a great way to spend a little and get a lot.

2025 Nissan Kicks starting price: $23,220

Honda HR-V

Honda knows a thing or two about building easy-to-drive and comfortable SUVs. The compact CR-V is hugely popular, and its smaller sibling, the HR-V, is similarly appealing. This choice is especially appealing if space is a priority for you. The HR-V has a big cargo area for this size of SUV, and headroom and legroom for rear passengers are generous. We also like the HR-V’s upscale interior design and competitive value for what you’re paying. The main downside to the HR-V is its lack of power. You’ll need some patience for passing and getting up to speed on the highway.

2026 HR-V starting price: $27,595

Buick Envista

The sleek and stylish Envista could get fashion-conscious SUV shoppers into a Buick dealership for the first time. It’s one of the more head-turning shapes among small SUVs, yet Edmunds’ testers found the Envista is much more than a pretty face. The Envista is longer than most of its rivals, and that contributes to adult-friendly legroom in either row. A sizable and intuitive-to-use 11-inch touchscreen is standard. But be aware that the Envista’s tapering roofline does take a bite out of cargo volume. Also, all-wheel drive isn’t available.

2025 Envista starting price: $25,195

Chevrolet Trax

Edmunds found the small size and light weight of the Trax make it genuinely entertaining to drive. The handling is precise and, while it’s no road rocket, acceleration is above par among subcompact SUVs. It’s also fuel-efficient. Just keep in mind, like the Envista, all-wheel drive is not available. The Trax delivers big on passenger space, cargo volume and value. The trunk is roomy, and even the base trim comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic high beams, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

2025 Trax starting price: $21,895

2025 Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona sits at the top of Edmunds’ rankings for extra-small SUVs. Edmunds singled out the Kona’s roomy and modern-looking interior for praise, especially when it is optioned with the available 12.3-inch digital instrument panel mounted alongside the standard 12.3-inch touchscreen. Every Kona also comes standard with many driver assist features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning. One negative: The Kona’s upper trims, though impressively equipped, nudge against or exceed our $30,000 pricing barrier. Also, Edmunds noted the soft and springy suspension takes some fun out of piloting the otherwise overachieving Kona.

2025 Kona starting price: $26,000

Edmunds says

When it comes to how they drive and the features they offer, small SUVs have grown up a lot in the past few years. Some stand taller than others thanks to their blend of pricing, driving dynamics, interior space and efficiency. In this instance, the versatile Hyundai Kona emerges as the winner.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Nick Kurczewski is a contributor at Edmunds.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.