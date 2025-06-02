Eagles’ Saquon Barkley announced as Madden NFL 26 cover athlete

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley was announced Monday as EA Sports’ cover athlete for Madden NFL 26.

Barkley’s sensational backward hurdle over a defender from Week 9 of last year’s Super Bowl-winning season is depicted on the standard cover. The deluxe edition features a tight shot of Barkley in his game-day gear.

Barkley last season set an NFL single-season rushing record, postseason included, topping the mark of 2,476 yards set by Terrell Davis. He ended perhaps the greatest debut season of any free agent in Philadelphia sports history with 2,504 yards rushing and 18 rushing touchdowns.

“Starring on the cover of Madden NFL 26 and being named to the Madden NFL ‘99 Club’ are both dreams come true,” Barkley said in an EA Sports news release. “I’m grateful to my teammates, coaches, and Eagles fans for their support, and I can’t wait to hit the field again to give Madden players more highlight-reel moments in Madden NFL 26.”

Barkley is the first Eagles player on the cover since Donovan McNabb was on Madden 06.

