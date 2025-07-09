Death toll from dozens of earthquakes in Guatemala rises to 3

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday confirmed a third death in Guatemala a day after dozens of earthquakes shook the country, leaving crumbled walls and roads blocked by landslides.

More than 150 earthquakes and aftershocks with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.7 have been reported since Tuesday afternoon.

President Bernardo Arévalo said on social media that the latest victim was a woman who had been buried by debris south of Guatemala’s capital. He expressed his condolences to the victims’ families, and was visiting a town near the epicenter.

The other two victims were men killed by falling rocks while traveling in a truck on a road in the department of Escuintla, firefighters said.

In the affected areas, families slept overnight in the streets outside their homes as aftershocks continued.

Neighbors walk past the rubble of a damaged house in Palin, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, after a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.0 to 5.6, according to authorities. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo) Photo:

The tremors resulted in the evacuation of buildings, landslides and minor property damage, officials said, adding they were felt as far away as El Salvador.

Arévalo said Tuesday that the main epicenter of the quakes was in the department of Sacatepéquez, with aftershocks in the regions of Escuintla and Guatemala department.

