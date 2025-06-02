Dave’s Hot Chicken sold to Subway owner Roark Capital in a $1 billion deal

Dave’s Hot Chicken said Monday it has been acquired by the private equity firm Roark Capital in a deal valued at $1 billion.

Dave’s Hot Chicken got its start in 2017 as a popup in a Los Angeles parking lot. It has grown exponentially since then and expects to end this year with 400 restaurants worldwide. The brand specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken.

Investors in Dave’s Hot Chicken have included the rapper Drake, who gives away hot chicken sliders every year on Oct. 24, his birthday.

Atlanta-based Roark specializes in franchised businesses. It bought the Subway sandwich chain in 2023 and backs two holding companies that own multiple restaurant chains: Inspire Brands, the parent of Arby’s, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings; and GoTo Foods, which owns Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon and Jamba.

Dave’s Hot Chicken said its leadership team — including CEO Bill Phelps and the four childhood friends who founded the company — will remain and continue to lead menu innovation, food quality, operations and marketing.

“Our entire organization is excited about the fit between Dave’s Hot Chicken and Roark, and we’re looking forward to continuing to blow our guests’ minds and unlocking growth and value for our franchise partners,” Phelps said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.