Correction: Immigration Raids-Los Angeles-Guard story
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 11, 2025, about immigration raids in Los Angeles, the commander of the troops deployed to Los Angeles initially told the AP that National Guard members had already detained some civilians. He later said his information was incorrect and Guard members have not detained civilians.
