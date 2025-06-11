Correction: Immigration Raids-Los Angeles-Guard story

By The Associated Press
Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, head of Task Force 51, which is overseeing the deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles, speaks to reporters Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 11, 2025, about immigration raids in Los Angeles, the commander of the troops deployed to Los Angeles initially told the AP that National Guard members had already detained some civilians. He later said his information was incorrect and Guard members have not detained civilians.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.