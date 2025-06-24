Club World Cup: Benfica beats Bayern Munich in scorching heat to win Group C

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 13th minute to give Benfica a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in scorching heat on Tuesday, sending the Portuguese club to the top of Group C in the Club World Cup.

The loss dropped Bayern Munich to second place as Boca Juniors was eliminated.

The game was played in a 97 degree temperature (36 Celsius). Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was attended by the medical staff in the 25th minute due to heat-related issues and was replaced in the 55th.

Schjelderup ran onto a cross from Fredrik Aursnes and scored with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich put the ball in the net in the 61st minute but the goal was disallowed because Harry Kane was in an offside position in the line of sight of goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni is attended to during the Club World Cup Group C soccer match between Benfica and Bayern Munich in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) Photo:

Bayern lost its first match loss of the tournament as it struggled to find a rhythm ahead of the knockout stages later this week, despite a late attacking effort including a disallowed goal.

Key moment

Schjelderup’s early goal changed the dynamic. Though insufficient, Bayern made an attacking effort that fell short against Benfica’s organized defense, leaving the German champions unable to find an equalizer despite increased pressure in the second half.

Key stat

Bayern started only four of players from the starting lineup in Friday’s win over Boca Juniors and introduced all five substitutes at the start of the second half: Kane, Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Michael Olise and Jonathan Tah.

What they said

“Opponents play tough …. In the end when the goalkeeper is the man of the match, then you did not do everything wrong.” — Thomas Müller of Bayern Munich.

“It’s an important victory. We played a great game, especially in the first half. In the second half, it was obviously more difficult but we knew how to suffer.” — Nedim Bajrami of Benfica.

