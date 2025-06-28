Capitals sign Justin Sourdif and the Kings trade Jordan Spence to the Senators

The Washington Capitals signed a young forward they got from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, a young defenseman is getting a fresh start and a couple of Canadian teams re-signed veteran players on Saturday.

Washington signed forward Justin Sourdif for $1.65 million over two years after sending a second-round pick to Florida for the minor leaguer with four games of NHL experience. Sourdif, 23, scored a goal in his lone call-up this past season and had 10 points in 18 games on the Charlotte Checkers’ run to the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Finals.

The Capitals are hoping Sourdif, making just over the league minimum at $825,000 annually, fills a hole on their second or third line. There was no room for upward mobility for Sourdif, especially after the Panthers signed playoff MVP Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million contract and could bring back winger Brad Marchand.

While hosting the draft in Los Angeles, the Kings traded 24-year-old D-man Jordan Spence to Ottawa for the 67th pick and Colorado’s sixth-rounder in 2026. Buffalo also sent Connor Clifton and a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for Conor Timmins and Isaac Beliveau.

North of the border, the Calgary Flames extended 6-foot-6 Kevin Bahl to a six-year deal worth just over $32 million, while the Winnipeg Jets shored up their blue line depth by giving Haydn Fleury $1.9 million over the next two seasons. Bahl will count $5.35 million against the salary cap through 2030-31.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.