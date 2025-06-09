BET Awards to celebrate 25th anniversary with major star power from Kendrick Lamar to Mariah Carey

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards is bringing major star power — including Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and Jamie Foxx — to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Monday.

Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations, including album of the year for his critically acclaimed project “GNX.” His ubiquitous diss track “Not Like Us,” emanating from the Drake feud, received nominations for video of the year and viewer’s choice award.

The awards will air live on June 9 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The rap megastar made waves with his Grammy triumph, winning song and record of the year for “Not Like Us.” He followed up with a groundbreaking halftime show, becoming the first solo hip-hop performer to headline the coveted slot. He is currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA.

Carey, Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin will receive the Ultimate Icon Award, which selected due to their impact on entertainment as well as their community impact and advocacy.

Who else is nominated?

Doechii, Drake, Future and GloRilla tied for the second-most nominations with six. Metro Boomin pulled in five nods, while SZA and The Weeknd each scored four.

Who are the show’s performers?

Rap icon Lil Wayne, rapper GloRilla and singer Teyana Taylor will hit the BET Awards stage.

The lineup of performers also includes rapper Playboi Carti and singer Leon Thomas.

Who will host the show?

Kevin Hart is expected to bring the funny as host.

The comedian-actor, who hosted the BET Awards in 2011, called this year’s ceremony a “black-tie affair.”

“It’s a chance to reflect, cherish and honor life’s unforgettable moments,” Hart said in a statement. He has a history with the network, hosting “Comic View: One Night Stand” in 2008. He was an executive producer and one of the stars of “Real Husbands of Hollywood” and launched adult animated comedy “Lil Kev” on BET+.

Will there be any tributes?

The BET Awards will offer tributes to former popular hosts and performances, including the network’s once-flagship program “106 & Park. ”

“’106 & Park’ was more than just a music countdown show; it was the heartbeat of Black youth culture and one of the highest-rated BET programs for over a decade,” said Scott Mills, BET’s president and CEO. The weekday show launched in 2000 and lasted for more than a decade.

The show thrived with a video countdown, interviews and performances.

The show will reunite past hosts A.J. Calloway, Free, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz and Terrence J. The tribute will feature performers such as Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I. and Mr. 106 & Park.

It is not yet known whether Carey, Snoop, Foxx and Franklin will receive individual tributes during the ceremony.

Are there any other standout nominees?

There’s a competitive list of top-notch actors looking to take home the top award in their category.

For best actor, the category includes: Aaron Pierre, Aldis Hodge, Anthony Mackie, Colman Domingo, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Joey Bada$$, Kevin Hart, Sterling K. Brown and Will Smith.

For best actress, the nominees include: Andra Day, Angela Bassett, Coco Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya.

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Simone Biles, Angel Reese and Jalen Hurts are among the sports stars competing for awards.

