Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala badly injures his leg against PSG at the Club World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala badly injured his left leg and was forced to leave his team’s match against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Musiala was hurt late in the first half following a 50-50 challenge with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The replay of the gruesome injury was not shown on the big screens at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The 22-year-old Musiala, who also plays for Germany’s national team, entered Saturday’s match with three goals in the tournament — one behind golden boot leaders Ángel Di María and Marcos Leonardo. His Club World Cup goals brought his tally to 20 this season, including 12 in the Bundesliga and three in the Champions League.

Musiala’s injury came just before halftime. The referee whistled for the break as the midfielder received treatment on the field. Serge Gnabry replaced him in the lineup to begin the second half with the score 0-0.

Musiala is a rising star, earning Player of the Year honors for the German national team in 2024. He was also runner-up for the Golden Boy award in 2023, which is awarded to Europe’s brightest under-21 talent.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is taken off the field after an injury during the Club World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between PSG and Bayern Munich in Atlanta, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Photo:

Musiala debuted for Bayern Munich in 2020 when he was 17, becoming the team’s youngest ever player at the time of his debut. In 2022, he became the first teenager to appear for the German national team at a World Cup since 1958.

