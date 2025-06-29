Austrian Grand Prix start delayed after Carlos Sainz, Jr. stalls on the grid

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — The start of Formula 1’s Austrian Grand Prix was delayed Sunday after Carlos Sainz, Jr. stalled on the grid.

Sainz was still stuck on the grid in his Williams when the frontrunners came around the last corner of the formation lap. The start was called off even though Sainz eventually got under way, and delayed around 15 minutes.

Worse was to come for Sainz, whose rear brakes caught fire when he pulled into the pit lane, forcing Williams mechanics and track marshals to use fire extinguishers. That ended Sainz’s race before it began. Sainz had been due to start 19th.

Lando Norris is on pole position for McLaren ahead of Charles Leclerc for Ferrari and standings leader Oscar Piastri third in the other McLaren. Defending champion Max Verstappen starts seventh.

