Anger and worry mix in Tehran after Iran and Israel exchange strikes

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Anger mixed with worry as Iranians in the capital of Tehran woke up Saturday to images of their country’s retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Iranian state television, long controlled by hard-line supporters of the country’s theocracy, repeatedly aired footage of missile strikes on Tel Aviv throughout the morning. The broadcaster also showed people cheering in front of a large screen set up in Tehran to follow the strikes as if they were watching a soccer match.

Traffic was lighter than normal on the capital’s streets. The change was due in part to a religious holiday; even before the attacks began, many Iranians had traveled outside the city to enjoy days off in places along the nearby Caspian Sea.

The holiday mood made news of Israel’s assault that much more shocking, particularly when the strikes on Friday killed many ranking members of Iran’s military and paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, something unseen since Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s.

“Israel killed our commanders and what do they expect in return? A kiss?” said Mahmoud Dorri, a 29-year-old taxi driver. “We will go after them to punish them: an eye for an eye.”

In downtown Tehran, 31-year-old teacher and mother of two Pari Pourghazi expressed her joy over Iran’s attack, linking it to Israel’s devastating war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Someone should stop the Israelis. They think they can do anything they want at any time,” she said. “Iran showed the Israelis are wrong, though they could suppress people in Gaza or Lebanon by heavy bombing.”

Auto mechanic Houshang Ebadi, 61, also backed the Iranian strike but said he opposed a full-fledged war between Iran and Israel.

“I support my country. The Israelis made a mistake in launching attacks on Iran but I hope this comes to an end,” Ebadi said. “War will not bear fruit for any side.”

Others expressed concerns, verbally or through their actions. At one Tehran gas station, some 300 vehicles waited to fill up, with drivers growing frustrated.

“Sometimes there is a queue because people fear that the refineries may be targeted, sometimes there is a line because of a power outage,” said Nahid Rostami, a 43-year-old stylist. “When is this emergency situation going to end?”

Fruit seller Hamid Hasanlu, 41, said his twins couldn’t sleep Friday night with the sounds of explosions and anti-aircraft batteries firing.

“The leaders of both countries should know that people are suffering,” he said.

Bakeries also drew crowds as people sought to buy supplies including traditional Iranian bread, a staple of meals.

“I buy more bread since I think maybe there is no flour or electricity because of the war,” said Molouk Asghari, a 56-year-old homemaker. “I have children and grandchildren. I cannot see them in a hard situation without food, water and electricity.”

Across the country, people faced the continued strain of the conflict as Iran’s airspace remained closed.

“Who knows what happens tonight?” said Rostami, the stylist.

