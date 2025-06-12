Air India says crashed aircraft is Flight AI171, a passenger flight to London Gatwick airport

NEW DELHI (AP) — An airplane crashed in India’s northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state on Thursday, news agency the Press Trust of India reported.

Air India said the crashed aircraft is Flight AI171, a passenger flight to London Gatwick airport.

Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site near the airport in Ahmedabad.

