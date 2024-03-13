Showers become more spotty with drier weather this afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and lower 40s. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with patchy fog as overnight lows drop […]

The United Way of the Greater Capital Region will host the fourth annual Curling for the Community fundraiser on Friday, March 15 at the Schenectady Curling Club. The event gives […]

The Adirondack Thunder is hosting a brunch at Aviation Mall on Sunday. All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York is hosting the event to celebrate the ECHL hockey team and […]

Troy Police K-9 Brass is retiring after just over six years of dedicated service. He’s been an invaluable member of the department, serving the community with loyalty, diligence and dedication, […]

Police have accused a Washington County man of welfare fraud. Bradley C. Shaffer, 45, of Hartford, allegedly failed to disclose income when he filed out a rental housing assistance form […]

There was a big surprise at MVP Arena. Jimmy Fallon showed up as a special guest at comedian Nate Bargatze’s show. Fallon did about a 15-minute set. We’re told some […]

Snow Man in Troy is now open for the season. The business has been a staple since the 1950s. This is its 71st season. NewsChannel 13 photojournalist Willow Carey stopped […]

A wine and liquor store in Fort Plain has been named Montgomery County’s Small Business of the Month. Wrath of Grapes has been serving customers in the community for more […]

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to gun possession. Lee Childs, 47, admitted in Albany County Court to having an illegal loaded firearm on June 18, 2023, at 536 1st […]

The boil water advisory in Amsterdam is now lifted. The advisory was put in place because of a water main break near Northampton Road last Thursday. The water is now […]

The town of Colonie will get a look at the new Aldi store that is potentially coming to the Capital Region. The Colonie Planning Bboard is planning to look at […]

Another sign of spring is here. Martha’s Dandee Creme in Queensbury is opening for the season. The Capital Region staple will start welcoming customers again on Saturday, March 16, at […]

Albany County leaders will be taking over the now-closed Gateway Sports Complex in Cohoes. The complex used to be known as the Cohoes Community Center. It reopened in 2020 after […]

Officials in Troy and Watervliet have new plans for the Congress Street bridge. The mayors of the two cities said they are picturing a multi-use span across the Hudson River. […]

Hundreds of students and advocates are gathering at the state Capitol for Mental Health Matters Day. This is being organized by the Mental Health Association. The group is advocating for […]

Registration is open in Warren County to drop off hazardous waste around your house. County residents can sign up to drop off materials like antifreeze, pesticides, gasoline, cleaners and other […]

Troy Police have identified the body found in Oakwood Cemetery on March 3. She is Sierra Kautzman-Boehlke, 20, of Troy. A passerby found the body while on an evening walk, […]

A former UAlbany police officer is facing 15 years in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl. John Dizon, of Cornwall, pleaded guilty in Albany County Court on […]

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing $45 million in funding to help New York State Police fight organized retail theft. The plan includes $25 million for New York State Police to […]

Albany County is buying the South End Grocery Store. The decision became official with a vote of 26-7 at the county legislature meeting on Monday night. It is a $450,000 […]

More than 63,000 infant swings are being recalled because of a suffocation risk. The “Jool Baby Nova Infant Swings” have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, which violates the […]

Spring Avenue in Troy remained shut down in both directions on Tuesday after a landslide on Monday. This landslide area is just below the Spring Little League fields, which do […]

The woman who was nearly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of their college campus is speaking out for the first time, describing exclusively to NewsChannel […]

SCHENECTADY – The Gregorys say they thought Persia Nelson went out to cool off after a disagreement at a family gathering in Schenectady Saturday night, but then they couldn’t find […]

MiSci in Schenectady will stay open. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara broke the news on social media Tuesday evening. He says the MiSci task force reached an agreement to keep the museum […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn’t sell its […]

TROY – When a city is built between hilltops and valleys no one is really surprised when a landslide occurs. In the city of Troy, it’s actually part of their […]

A Johnstown man faces potentially life in prison after admitting to sexually assaulting a child. John J. Lyman Sr., 37, pleaded guilty on Monday to predatory sexual assault against a […]

The American Red Cross is helping an adult and a 3-year-old child after a fire in Albany. The flames broke out Tuesday afternoon on South Allen Street. The Red Cross […]

The Wilton Mall cinemas are reopening Wednesday. Scene One Entertainment, formerly known as Bow Tie Cinemas, has taken over operation off the theater. It closed four years ago at the […]

The Mechanicville Central School District is seeking the public’s help in choosing a new mascot. The district is retiring its “Red Raider” nickname and is beginning the process to find […]

Jaushi’ir Weaver shot and killed a man on the corner of Lark Street and Sheridan Avenue in Albany in 2015. He was 16 years old at the time. The victim […]

Jaush’ir Weaver, 25, was caught on a street camera firing a gun at the corner of Lark Street and Sheridan Avenue in May 2015. Weaver was just 16 years old […]

You could now get fined for speeding without even getting pulled over. More than 4,600 people in the Capital Region have learned that the hard way. They were fined for […]

13investigates told you that automatic speed cameras are being placed at certain construction zones. If you’re caught speeding, you’ll get a fine. But where are the cameras being placed? The […]

In the last two decades, more and more Americans have died from drinking-related causes. A study shows alcohol-related deaths are rising faster among women than men. When Leslie Collura first […]

If you’re stumped on gift ideas, AI might be able to help you find that last-minute Christmas gift. A new app called “Cheerful” is Santa’s little digital helper. It launched […]

The woman who was shot in the head on Christmas morning and died this week was supposed to testify in her abusive ex-boyfriend’s trial, but vanished. Houston Ketter was sentenced […]

13Investigates has uncovered new information about a young woman who died in a Christmas homicide. Sky Lemmons-Dixon shared a powerful message about standing up for what you believe in. Her […]

An exclusive video shows the multiple actions a Massachusetts State Trooper took before pulling the trigger on a man who wanted to die by suicide by cop. The Berkshire County […]

NewsChannel 13’s Tessa Bentulan looks back at some of our recent 13Investigates reports. The post 13Investigates: Special Report appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed last April after the SUV she was in turned into the wrong driveway in Hebron, Washington County. As her friends frantically tried to call […]

13Investigates is learning the results of a survey on cell signal affecting North Country residents. From small Stony Creek, Warren County to busy Colonie, 13 Investigates has been covering issues […]

An elaborate scam that’s below your radar can easily take thousands of your dollars if you’re not aware of it. This scam hit a Watervliet couple’s bank account so hard, […]

Rebecca and William White own a small painting business and were scammed by a supposed customer looking to have work done on his new home in Albany, they said. Before […]

13Investigates introduced you to Rebecca and William White; a family who lost $4,150 to a check scam that not many people know about. Scammers will go to great lengths to […]

Fake checks aren’t just scamming a Watervliet family. It’s a big problem that is causing serious headaches for banks and customers. “Check washing has never been this bad,” said Greg […]

The Bethlehem Central School District is beefing up its visitor screening protocol after a paroled Level 3 sex offender was at two different schools in one day recently. Superintendent Jody […]

A captain with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office – whose job is to track drug usage – says he can’t keep up the overwhelming number of overdoses. “It’s huge. I […]

The county said it’s not just another tool in their arsenal, it can help them save lives. 13 Investigates explained why the drug epidemic is reaching new heights; even a […]

A warning for the millions of people who use the online shopping app Temu, as the company is facing two class action lawsuits. The lawsuits allege Temu failed to protect […]

The Holland’s Home Team is celebrating a new sign and ribbon-cutting in Delmar. The team is part of Keller Williams Real Estate. Broker Jennifer Baniak Hollands and her team sold […]

Frank Adams Jewelers has unveiled a new flagship store on Wolf Road in Colonie. The 7,500-square-foot location was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting earlier this month. Frank Adams Jewelers first opened […]

Local artist and entrepreneur Joe Ferris is becoming a popular feature at area events for his caricatures. In just a matter of minutes, Ferris uses his skill and talent to […]

Mister Bill’s Carhop is going old school. Bea Greenough, the owner of the Moreau restaurant, said the business opens for the summer season in April, staff will be dressed in […]

Nine Pin Cider Works is celebrating a decade in business this month. To mark the occasion, Nine Pin will be offering a complimentary six-ounce pour of its signature cider at […]

A new Hoffman’s Car Wash in the Capital Region is now open in Halfmoon. This is the 10th Hoffman’s location built since December 2020. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology […]

Milton CAT is revving up its workforce with help from Capital Region BOCES. This month, a pair of company officials visited the Career and Technical Education Center’s Albany campus. The […]

A new café, music venue and art gallery is open in Troy. Mojo’s Cafe and Gallery is at 147 4th Street. The owners recently moved to the area from Denver […]

Saratoga County Restaurant Week is set for March 6 to March 14. The popular annual event invites diners to enjoy three-course meals from local restaurants. “This is our […]

Nominations are open for the eighth annual Best New York Burger Competition. The New York State Beef Council organizes the competition. To be eligible, the burgers must be on a […]

Celtic Treasures in downtown Saratoga Springs is looking forward to March. The business, which started on Broadway more than 30 years ago, celebrates St. Patrick’s Day all-month, owner Paul O’Donnell […]

Food and beverage manufacturers have seen a boom in business since the pandemic. By the spring of 2023, the Capital Region had 205 companies that employed close to 4,000 people. […]

There will soon be a space for local woodworkers of all skill levels to hone their craft. Saratoga Joinery, a community woodworking shop in Saratoga Springs, plans to open its […]

There is a new business in Albany helping kids overcome adversity. We Are Revolutionary was founded to address adverse childhood experiences by empowering communities through political education and self-development. The […]

The Capital Region has about 3,000 farms and 523,000 acres of farmland. However, that’s actually down from the agricultural census conducted in 2017. Despite these declines, the Capital Region continues […]

A new Saratoga Springs boutique specializes in women’s clothing and accessories. On Henry Boutique opened last year before the holidays. The shop specializes in some high-end brands and some mid-line […]

People have another place to get prescriptions filled in Bethlehem. Kelly’s Pharmacy opened in December at the former bank building at 343 Delaware Ave. The business is owned by Quinn […]

A graphic designer is bringing his two decades of talent back to his hometown to bring a new design to the Spa City. Chris Logsdon has opened Logsdon Design. The […]

A Clifton Park teenager is trying to turn her personal heartache into hope for others. Kaitlyn Hansen lost her dad, Keith, to multiple myeloma when she was just 4 years […]

For the third year in a row, an experiment proposed by a team of eighth-grade scientists at Hackett Middle School in Albany will travel to and be performed on the […]

A local robotics team is one step closer to winning the championship. This week at the Excelsior Region Championship, Saratoga County 4H FTC Robotics Team “Robovines” won their way to […]

Jersey Mike’s is celebrating its 14th annual “Month of Giving.” During the month of March, customers can donate to CAPTAIN Community Human Services at participating restaurants. Then on Wednesday, March […]

The Mendelssohn Club of Albany, rich with more than 100 years of history, is gearing up for its spring concert in Chancellor Hall. The all-male choir got a little practice, […]

An upcoming event in Amsterdam combines charity and competition. You can watch the Amsterdam School District staff take on members of the Amsterdam Police, Amsterdam Fire Department and Montgomery County […]

Scene One Entertainment, formerly known as Bow Tie Management, is reopening the Wilton Mall cinema on Wednesday, March 13. The cinema will reopen with some special showings – classics like […]

Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park is seeking submissions for their annual Earth Day essay contest. It’s in celebration of Earth Day and the environmental movement. The theme for 2024 is […]

Prom season is right around the corner. WRVE – 99.5 The River and its parent company, iHeart Media, are hoping to help students pay less for their prom dress. More […]

People can enjoy Maple Syrup in Warren County this weekend. The Up Yonda Farm Environmental Education Center on Route 9N in Bolton is hosting its fourth annual Maple Festival on […]

The nonprofit Capital District Keys for Kids has been teaching children music for 20 years. The program meets on Saturday morning at Giffen Memorial Elementary School in Albany. It was […]

Price Chopper-Market 32 is asking you to help them help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The grocery chain is asking customers to round up their total at checkout and the store […]

Olde Bryan Inn is donating money to Kelly’s Angels for every slice of cheesecake it sells. The popular Saratoga Springs restaurant will give two dollars to the Wilton-based charity for […]

A sport that’s only for people who are visually impaired is growing in popularity. Goalball is a game where one player tries to roll a ball into a net while […]

The Schenectady City School District is looking for a new superintendent. The district is looking for input from parents, students, faculty and staff. People have until Thursday to answer a […]

Students considering attending UAlbany this fall have a little more time to get their first check written. The university is extending the deadline to June 1 for first-year students to […]

A new $313,275 grant will go to Hudson Valley Community College, and will be used toward training wind turbine service technicians. The money was given by the Offshore Wind Training […]

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is looking for 2024 applicants for the Rodion Cantacuezene Scholarship. The $1,000 award aims to recognize leaders and volunteers throughout Saratoga […]

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is sending out encouragement to appreciate school resource deputies. Thursday, Feb. 15 was National School Resource Officer Deputy Day. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook […]

At least 646 workers will lose their jobs when the College of Saint Rose closes later this year. NewsChannel 13 obtained the official Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Notification, which […]

Some Cohoes Middle School students attended a mini-career fair last week. Employers visited the school and gave presentations to eighth graders. The students were able to chat with the employers […]

The Troy Middle School Parent Teacher Organization held a teacher appreciation essay contest. Students were invited to write 100 to 200 words about a teacher they chose. The winning essay […]

The Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District has a new logo. The district announced earlier this year its nickname will be the Ravens. The drawing was done by a student, and a […]

A fifth-grade class in the North Colonie School District got to try out a new sewing innovations lab. The fifth-grade students were tasked to create a stuffed monster. They had […]

The Amsterdam High School Jazz Ensemble is winning awards. Their band scored gold at the Fonda Fultonville Jazz Festival. They received 196 points out of 200 points. They also won […]

Saratoga County is launching a new program to address substance abuse in Saratoga County schools. The sheriff’s office and the Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services are […]

A school in Princetown that provides critical services for children with autism hasn’t truly had a place to call home – until now. The Crossroads Center for Children held a […]

Parents and students from Catskill were rallying at an emergency board meeting on Monday evening. This comes after what they said is unfair action being taken against the Catskill High […]

Funding is now available for electric school bus charging infrastructure. The money comes from the $4.2 billion Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act. It will help […]

Life on another planet may not be such a far-fetched idea. Two North Colonie students just received national recognition for a design that is meant to produce food on Mars. […]

Parents and students in Catskill are set to rally once again for two educators who they say were unjustly fired from the high school. The Catskill Board of Education is […]

The Schenectady City School District unveiled a new resource room for students at Keane Elementary School. The space includes a renovated kitchen, a clothing closet and food pantry. This was […]

Maple Hill’s Brady Cole was named the tournament MVP. The post Maple Hill captures Section 2 Class C boys basketball championship, edging Duanesburg 44-43 appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

See highlights and reactions from the Class A, AA, AA and D finals. The post Section 2 boys basketball finals: Green Tech, Niskayuna, Glens Falls, and North Warren win championships […]

See highlights and reactions from Saturday’s finals. The post Section 2 girls basketball finals: Catholic Central, Albany Academy, and Duanesburg secure championships appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce needed only seconds to burst into tears. Kelce’s eyes flooded each time he relayed a story about backyard football games with his brother, the love […]

See highlights and reactions from Monday’s games. The post Section 2 Girls’ Basketball Championship Monday: Colonie, Averill Park, and Northville win sectional titles appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

The sophomore and NewsChannel 13 all-star is leaving Catholic Central to continue his high school career Brewster Academy. The post Catholic Central’s basketball standout Darien Moore transferring to Brewster Academy […]

The Great Danes end the regular season 5-11 in the America East. They will face Vermont in the conference tournament Saturday. The post UAlbany men’s basketball drops regular-season final at […]

Stillwater cruised past Northeastern Clinton 71-34 in the Class B regional semifinal. Glens Falls rolled Beekmantown 92-42 in the Class A regional semifinal. The post NYSPHSAA boys basketball regional semifinals: […]

Nicholas Wright set a new record at South Glens Falls in the shotput throw. The senior has committed to SUNY Brockport for track and field and football. Wright is our […]

See highlights and reactions from Albany Academy’s regional semifinal victory. The post NYSPHSAA girls regional semifinals: Albany Academy pulls away from Saranac with strong second-half defense appeared first on WNYT.com […]

Congratulations to junior Ras Elijah Godbolt who is the number nine pick on our NewsChannel 13/Rensselaer Honda boys high school basketball all-star team. Godbolt is averaging 18 points, five rebounds, […]

Congratulations to sophomore Brooke Kuzmich who is the number nine pick on our NewsChannel 13/Rensselaer Honda girls high school basketball all-star team. Kuzmich is averaging 24 points, five assists, and […]

The Great Danes advance to the conference semifinal for the 12th time in 13 seasons. The post UAlbany women’s basketball leans on tenacious defense against NJIT to advance to the […]

See highlights and reactions from Friday night’s win. The post The Albany Firewolves get 10th win of the season defeating Vancouver 13-8 appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

See highlights and reactions from the Great Danes hard-fought fight. The post UAlbany men’s basketball falls short in tight America East playoff battle against Vermont 75-72 appeared first on WNYT.com […]

See highlights from Saturday’s matchup. The post Siena men’s basketball drops regular-season finale at Iona 68-54 appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

See highlights from the big playoff victories for the Garnet Chargers and Engineers. The post ECAC men’s hockey playoffs: Union and RPI advance to the quarterfinals appeared first on WNYT.com […]

See highlights and reactions from the Warriors win. The post NYSPHSAA regional championships: Averill Park girls advance to the state final four appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

See highlights and reactions from Saturday’s regional finals. The post NYSPHSAA boys regional championships: Green Tech keeps dancing, Niskayuna’s season ends appeared first on WNYT.com NewsChannel 13.

Benjamin Jenkin recently captured his second-consecutive NYSPHSAA individual championship in the 7.5 kilometer Nordic ski race. The senior will continue his skiing career at Middlebury College. Jenkin is our Spectrum […]

