2025 Legislative Tracker
New DWI legislation
This bill would strengthen penalties for drunken driving. It includes provisions to lengthen the required time to use an ignition interlock for repeat offenders and to double the lookback period for past DWI offenses from 10 years to 20 years.
House bill status: Passed May 1.
Senate bill status: Passed May 7.
Signed into law: No.
Prior coverage: Fatal St. Louis Park bar crash prompts new DWI legislation
Protecting commercial SCUBA divers
The Brady Aune and Joseph Anderson Safety Act was signed into law on May 1. It establishes safety requirements for aquatic plant management companies whose employees use SCUBA gear.
House bill status: Passed April 22.
Senate bill status: Passed April 10.
Signed into law: Yes, May 1.
Environment and Natural Resources Policy and Finance Bill
House bill status: Passed May 5.
Senate bill status: Passed April 29.
Signed into law: No.
Energy Budget Bill
House bill status: Passed May 7.
Senate bill status: Re-referred to Finance Committee on April 10.
Signed into law: No.
Creating an Office of Inspector General
This bill would create an “Office of Inspector General,” a new agency designed to oversee how state tax dollars are spent, and is the product of work by Democrats and Republicans.
House bill status: Re-referred to the Finance and Policy Committee March 5.
Senate bill status: Referred to State and Local Government Committee Feb. 10.
Signed into law: No.
Prior coverage: Anti-fraud bills moving, budget talks still in progress
Replacing Northstar Line with bus route
The bill would discontinue Northstar passenger rail operations.
House bill status: This bill had its second reading on Feb. 26.
Senate bill status: Referred to the Transportation Committee Jan. 16.
Signed into law: No.
Prior coverage: Leaders consider bus route to replace struggling Northstar Line
Strengthening fraud reporting requirements
This bill would require a state employee to report fraud when there is a reason to suspect it.
House bill status: Re-referred to Ways and Means Committee Feb. 20.
Senate bill status: Referred to State and Local Government Committee Feb. 6.
Signed into law: No.
Prior coverage: MN House passes 1 of 2 anti-fraud bills, bill to delay paid family and medical leave tabled