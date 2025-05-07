2025 Legislative Tracker

The Brady Aune and Joseph Anderson Safety Act was signed into law on May 1. It establishes safety requirements for aquatic plant management companies whose employees use SCUBA gear.

House bill status: Passed April 22.

Senate bill status: Passed April 10.

Signed into law: Yes, May 1.

 

This bill would create an “Office of Inspector General,” a new agency designed to oversee how state tax dollars are spent, and is the product of work by Democrats and Republicans.

House bill status: Re-referred to the Finance and Policy Committee March 5.

Senate bill status: Referred to State and Local Government Committee Feb. 10.

Signed into law: No.

Anti-fraud bills moving, budget talks still in progress

 

The bill would discontinue Northstar passenger rail operations.

House bill status: This bill had its second reading on Feb. 26.

Senate bill status: Referred to the Transportation Committee Jan. 16.

Signed into law: No.

Leaders consider bus route to replace struggling Northstar Line

This bill would require a state employee to report fraud when there is a reason to suspect it.

House bill status: Re-referred to Ways and Means Committee Feb. 20.

Senate bill status: Referred to State and Local Government Committee Feb. 6.

Signed into law: No.

MN House passes 1 of 2 anti-fraud bills, bill to delay paid family and medical leave tabled