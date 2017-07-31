abc WATCH ABC News | abc WATCH NOW
QUICK LINKS:
Possible PM Rain | 35W Bridge Collapse: 10 Years Later | Wisconsin Co. Microchips | 'Fraudulent' Sick Time Use
LIVE VIDEO > 5 Eyewitness News Evening

ONLY ON 5: Wisconsin CEO Gets Microchip Implant

July 31, 2017 06:18 PM

It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: The chief executive officer of a Wisconsin company had a microchip implanted inside his hand Monday afternoon. 

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS first told you about River Falls software company Three Square Market's plan to microchip employees just over a week ago. CEO Todd Westby said the hope is to use chips for everything from opening doors to buying snacks.

Advertisement

RELATED: Wisconsin Company to Implant Microchips in Employees

The original story went viral, with more than 600,000 people reading on KSTP.com and other media outlets picking up the story all over the world.

"Shocking is putting it lightly," Westby said about all the attention.

Plans call for more employees to be microchipped on Tuesday, but Westby invited 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to come watch his implant a day early. 

"The day is finally here," he said.

A professional piercer implanted the microchip -- which is about the size of a single grain of rice -- between Westby's thumb and forefinger.

"You can't even really feel it," he shrugged.

From there, Westby demonstrated how the chip works. He walked up to a self-service mini-market kiosk inside the Three Square Market offices, picked up a candy bar, scanned it, and then instead of paying with a credit card or a mobile device, he simply scanned his hand, paying $1.06 without ever having to grab his wallet.

"It's basically a credit card in your hand," Westby said before smiling and adding, "the future."

Credits

Josh Rosenthal

Updated: July 31, 2017 06:18 PM
Created: July 31, 2017 04:16 PM

Copyright 2017 - KSTP-TV, LLC A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Advertisement

Top Stories

Progress Has Been Made on Bridge Safety Since Collapse, But More Work is Still to Come

Progress Has Been Made on Bridge Safety Since Collapse, But More Work is Still to Come

Laura Soto

Woman Struck While Doing Street Work Monday in East Bethel Identified

Investigators searching Nguyen's car in Blaine

Bail Set For Mendota Heights Murder Suspect

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Placed Under Lockdown After Indecent Exposure Incident

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Placed Under Lockdown After Indecent Exposure Incident

No Charges Filed in Fatal Minnetonka Storage Facility Shooting

No Charges Filed in Fatal Minnetonka Storage Facility Shooting

U.S. Navy Divers Noah Gottesman and Brian Bennett

Navy Divers Recall Physical, Emotional Challenges in Days After Bridge Collapse

Just Posted

08/01/2017
04:27 PM
Suspect in killing of Navajo girl pleads guilty to murder
08/01/2017
04:27 PM
Family of bullied girl to sue school district over suicide
08/01/2017
04:27 PM
The Latest: Suspect in killing of Navajo girl pleads guilty
08/01/2017
04:24 PM
Police locate train, trailer stolen east of San Francisco
08/01/2017
04:24 PM
The Latest: Electric passenger train recovered in California
08/01/2017
04:24 PM
Summertime blues: July worst month of year for auto sales
08/01/2017
04:24 PM
Banks and tech stocks send Dow industrials closer to 22,000
08/01/2017
03:23 PM
Stocks move higher, sending Dow industrials closer to 22,000
07/31/2017
03:24 PM
Lottery luck strikes twice for Quebec man who won millions
Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bail Set For Mendota Heights Murder Suspect
Investigators searching Nguyen's car in Blaine
Woman Struck While Doing Street Work Monday in East Bethel Identified
Laura Soto
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Placed Under Lockdown After Indecent Exposure Incident
Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Placed Under Lockdown After Indecent Exposure Incident
Alabama Jailbreak: Inmates Used Peanut Butter to Fool Guard
Bradley Andrew Kilpatrick
Navy Divers Recall Physical, Emotional Challenges in Days After Bridge Collapse
U.S. Navy Divers Noah Gottesman and Brian Bennett
Advertisement