ONLY ON 5: Wisconsin CEO Gets Microchip Implant

The original story went viral, with more than 600,000 people reading on KSTP.com and other media outlets picking up the story all over the world.

"Shocking is putting it lightly," Westby said about all the attention.

Plans call for more employees to be microchipped on Tuesday, but Westby invited 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to come watch his implant a day early.

"The day is finally here," he said.

A professional piercer implanted the microchip -- which is about the size of a single grain of rice -- between Westby's thumb and forefinger.

"You can't even really feel it," he shrugged.

From there, Westby demonstrated how the chip works. He walked up to a self-service mini-market kiosk inside the Three Square Market offices, picked up a candy bar, scanned it, and then instead of paying with a credit card or a mobile device, he simply scanned his hand, paying $1.06 without ever having to grab his wallet.

"It's basically a credit card in your hand," Westby said before smiling and adding, "the future."