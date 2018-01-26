Family of Former Hockey Star Donate Their Son's Brain to CTE Research

In the crowd for the game were members of Carroll's family, who drove up from the Twin Cities.

"It brings comfort to know that he touched a lot of people and to hear those stories...it kind of brings comfort to your soul," Chris Carroll, Andrew's brother, said.

The Chicago Medical Examiner's Office said Andrew Carroll took his own life inside Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Monday.

In the last 74 years of UMD hockey, Carroll holds the record for being a captain during his four years of college, when he skated for the team during the mid-2000s.

Carroll left the state to play for AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack/Connecticut Whale, Abbotsford Heat, Peoria Rivermen and the Hershey Bears.

He also skated for the Charlotte Checkers and Bakersfield Condors, when those organizations were members of the ECHL.

The family decided to donate Carroll's brain to the CTE Center at Boston University.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma, including symptomatic concussions, according to the BU researchers' website.

"It was an easy decision," Chris Carroll said. "In some respect it brought some comfort to my parents. Certainly not that it's going to be a silver bullet answer, but it can certainly help shape things moving forward."

Carroll added, "If it can help somebody, that's what my brother would want."